Ramsay Generale de Sante : Natalie Davis appointment as Chairwoman of the Board

Paris, 26th June 2025

Ramsay Générale de Santé Board of Directors appoints Natalie Davis as Chairman of the Board

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors announced the appointment of Natalie Davis as Chairman of the Board of Directors. She succeeds Craig McNally, who is stepping down from this position, which he has held since 2017.

"On behalf of the entire Ramsay Santé Group team, I would like to offer Craig McNally our sincerest thanks for his eight years of exemplary commitment as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Throughout this complex period, which includes the health crisis of 2020-2021, he has embodied with strength, clarity and confidence the values that unite us: listening, caring, a quality patient experience and an unwavering dedication to our mission of providing a healthcare service to all. It was also under his chairmanship that our Group became a Mission Company in 2023. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Natalie Davis to the Board of Directors. Her remarkable career, her in-depth knowledge of the service and customer relations sectors, and her vast experience in leading large-scale transformations will all be assets in supporting our Group in Europe. The members of the Board of Directors join me in wishing her every success in her new role," says Pascal Roché, Chief Executive Officer of Ramsay Santé.

"I am honoured to join Ramsay Santé as Chairman of the Board, and look forward to contributing to the Group's objectives of dedication and innovation. As a Mission driven company, Ramsay Santé places the general interest and the health of everyone at the heart of its actions. The "Yes We Care 2025" strategy, backed up by ambitious objectives, embodies this desire to build a caring and resolutely forward-looking healthcare system. Alongside Pascal Roché and all our teams, I am delighted to be making an active contribution to developing innovative and sustainable health care systems", Natalie Davis, Chairwoman of the Ramsay Santé Board of Directors.

A graduate of INSEAD, Natalie Davis also holds a double degree in Business and Law from the University of Sydney. She began her career at McKinsey & Company, where she spent 15 years as a partner, advising major international groups on their growth and transformation strategies, particularly in the services sectors. She then joined Woolworths Group in 2015, initially leading the group's customer transformation before heading up the New Zealand business between 2018 and 2020, during which time she significantly increased the proportion of e-commerce. She was appointed CEO of Ramsay Health Care in October 2024 and Chairman of the Board of Ramsay Santé on 26 June 2025.



















About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the European leader in private hospitalisation and primary care with 38,000 employees and 9,300 practitioners serving 12 million patients in our 465 establishments in 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy. Ramsay Santé offers inpatient treatment for almost all medical and surgical conditions in three areas: Medicine-Surgery-Obstetrics (MCO), Medical and Rehabilitation Care (SMR) and Mental Health.

Ramsay Santé is, by statute, a company with a mission, committed to improving the health of everyone through constant innovation. Wherever it operates, the Group participates in public health service missions and in the nation's healthcare network. Through its actions and the constant mobilisation of its teams, Ramsay Santé is committed to securing patients' healthcare pathways, from prevention to follow-up.

Every year, the Group invests more than €200 million in innovation to support the development and diversity of care pathways, whether medical, hospital, digital or administrative. Thanks to this commitment, our Group is strengthening access to healthcare for all, offering the best care, systematising dialogue with its stakeholders and better protecting the planet to improve health.

