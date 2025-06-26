A New Era for Embryo Screening: Juniper Genomics Debuts with World’s First Whole-Genome and Transcriptome Test

Toronto, Ontario, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Genomics , a health-tech company pioneering a new standard of care in IVF, today announced its public launch alongside a $4.6 million seed round led by Company Ventures, with participation from Innospark Ventures, MBX Capital, Amboy Street Ventures, Dria Ventures, and Blue Collective.

Founded by experts in genomics, reproductive medicine, and bioethics—Jeremy Grushcow, PhD, JD (CEO), Carolyn Quinlan, MSc (VP of Bioethics), and Dr. Lee Shulman (Medical Director), a leading clinical geneticist and professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Juniper is on a mission to help patients shorten their IVF journey by offering more clarity and confidence on the first transfer. Juniper’s proprietary platform combines whole genome and transcriptome sequencing with trio analysis, including both biological parents, to provide the most complete, clinically-relevant, and ethically responsible insights into each embryo’s health.

Juniper’s single test replaces almost all existing forms of preimplantation genetic testing, and adds analyzing thousands of clinically relevant genetic variants linked to IVF failure, miscarriage, and medical conditions after birth. The result is the clearest, most detailed, and actionable view of embryo health and viability available today.

Unlike most current testing, Juniper does not rely on polygenic or genetic risk scores. Instead, Juniper screens for specific genetic changes known to cause adverse pregnancy outcomes and serious health conditions. Polygenic risk scores assess fewer than 1,000 data points across the genome to identify statistical associations with disease risk in populations, but they do not predict or determine outcomes for individual embryos.

“The IVF journey can be emotionally exhausting and financially overwhelming—and the current standard of care for embryo testing has a low success rate that often leaves patients with more questions than answers,” said Jeremy Grushcow, PhD, JD, Founder and CEO of Juniper Genomics. “It’s important for people to know that failed transfers aren’t anyone’s fault—most embryos simply aren’t viable. We can do better by improving the chances of success on the very first try. We work in partnership with IVF clinicians to pair cutting-edge science with rigorous ethical standards, ensuring families receive clear, responsible, and compassionate care every step of the way.”

Juniper is currently rolling out in early adopter clinics across North America, and their testing process integrates seamlessly into the existing IVF workflow. Around day 5 or 6 of embryo development, a standard biopsy is taken from each embryo and paired with a blood draw from each parent. Juniper then analyzes millions of genetic markers, far beyond what traditional platforms capture, to assess embryo viability with unprecedented depth and accuracy.

“Juniper is addressing one of the most emotionally and financially challenging aspects of healthcare with a solution that is both scientifically advanced and deeply compassionate,” said Margaret Davidson, Principal at Company Ventures. “Their approach has the potential to establish a new benchmark in IVF, combining world-class science with a strong commitment to ethics, equity, and an exceptional team driving it forward.”

With its seed funding, Juniper Genomics plans to expand its commercial reach, grow its bioinformatics and clinical teams, and continue growing its platform through ongoing research partnerships.

About Juniper Genomics

Juniper Genomics is revolutionizing IVF care with the world’s first embryo screening test that uses whole genome and transcriptome sequencing. Founded by leading experts in genomics, reproductive medicine, and bioethics, Juniper offers the most comprehensive and clinically actionable insights available, and helps patients and doctors make more informed decisions during IVF. Unlike traditional tests, Juniper’s approach analyzes millions of genetic markers for conditions linked to IVF failure, miscarriage, and post-birth health without relying on controversial polygenic risk scores. Combining cutting-edge science with a strong ethical framework, Juniper is shaping the future of reproductive technology and setting a new benchmark for embryo health assessment. Supported by Genome Canada / Genome Quebec GAPP grant funding.

Contact: kayla@jones-dilworth.com





