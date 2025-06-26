Vaunt Adds Leviate Air to Operator Network, Expanding Access to Iconic HondaJet Experience

Leviate joins Vaunt with 13 aircraft, including 6 HondaJets, reinforcing member demand for premium light jets

ATLANTA, GA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volato Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Volato”) (NYSE American: SOAR) today announced that Leviate Air Group has joined its Vaunt platform as an approved third-party operator, adding 13 additional aircraft to the network—including 6 HondaJets. The partnership strengthens Vaunt’s core offering in the light jet category and expands access to one of the most beloved aircraft types among its members.

Vaunt was originally built on Volato’s own fleet of HondaJets, which was the largest in the world at the time. That fleet helped launch the platform’s distinctive model of short-notice, story-worthy private travel and played a key role in shaping early member loyalty. The addition of Leviate reinforces that legacy, ensuring continued access to a jet type that helped define the Vaunt experience.

HondaJets are known for their quiet cabins, elegant design, and refined four-passenger layout, making them a favorite among travelers seeking premium comfort and flexibility. Leviate’s presence ensures a deep bench of these popular aircraft, while also broadening the platform’s geographic coverage.

“Leviate is proud to bring both depth and diversity to the Vaunt fleet,” said Logan Laporte, Director of Sales – Honda Fleet at Leviate Air Group. “We’ve long believed in the HondaJet as a premium experience for regional travel. As the platform evolves, we’re excited to help shape what future tiers—like large-cabin access—could look like for Vaunt members.”

While not yet available on Vaunt, Leviate’s Bombardier Global 5000 marks the first large-cabin aircraft operated by a Vaunt partner—paving the way for future product tiers that could accommodate long-range and ultra-premium missions. The platform remains focused on scaling through trusted operators while continuing to grow through operator partnerships that expand flight variety and unlock new types of travel experiences for members.

Now with more than 100 aircraft across the network, Vaunt continues to grow strategically—driven by an 85% sequential increase in top-line sales, the addition of new operators like Leviate, and the rollout of features such as integrated hotel and airline bookings to support complete trip planning.

About Vaunt

Vaunt, a Volato Group company, is redefining private aviation with its spontaneous flight platform offering deeply discounted access to empty-leg flights. Designed for adventure-seeking travelers and frequent flyers alike, Vaunt gives members the ability to seize last-minute opportunities and fly private without the price tag of traditional charter. All flights are operated by DOT/FAA-authorized air carriers.

About Volato

Volato is a private aviation company advancing the industry with innovative solutions in aviation software and on-demand flight access. Volato’s proprietary Mission Control software drives efficiency across operations and supports operators in managing fractional ownership, charter, and other services. Volato’s Vaunt platform connects travelers with available private flights, offering a flexible option for on-demand travel. With a commitment to advanced technology and customer-focused solutions, Volato is building scalable tools to elevate service quality and operational effectiveness in private aviation.

For more information about Volato, please visit www.flyvolato.com.

