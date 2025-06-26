Naväge Baby Nasal Aspirator Recognized With 2025 “Nasal Aspirator Product of the Year” By Baby Innovation

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry today, announced that RhinoSystems, Inc. - Naväge , a trusted leader in drug-free nasal care, is the winner of “Nasal Aspirator Product of the Year” for their Baby Nasal Aspirator in Baby Innovation Award’s 5th annual awards program.

Naväge Baby Nasal Aspirator clears nasal mucus from babies without drugs, providing immediate congestion relief for easier breathing. The aspirator is pediatrician endorsed and can be used on newborn babies as they age. Designed with the support of a registered Ear Nose & Throat specialist along with a team of engineers, the Naväge Baby Nasal Aspirator uses quiet, gentle powered suction with three levels of strength to maintain comfort.

The device is rechargeable and easy to clean with extra overflow protection. Its proprietary anti-backflow design protects the motor from mucus to ensure it lasts longer. Designed with an extra-large capacity, Naväge holds more liquid in the collection cup, keeping it out of the motor. In addition, sealed buttons prevent liquids from getting inside the aspirator handle. These steps keep the Aspirator not only clean but also dry, ensuring long-lasting use.

For easy cleaning, the three silicone tips are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Made for one-handed use, the device is easy to use and lights and soothing music keep babies calm and distracted during use. The Aspirator comes with a USB cable, two cleaning brushes, and a storage case.

“When babies are stuffy and miserable, parents and caregivers are, too. Driven to give parents and caregivers a clean, easy, effective and drug-free way to help babies breathe easier, the Baby Nasal Aspirator addresses the common problem of nasal congestion in the youngest children as well as a major gap in the market,” said John Pearson, CEO of RhinoSystems, Inc., makers of Naväge. “Along with the honor of receiving the ‘Nasal Aspirator Product of the Year’ award from Baby Innovation, we’re also honored by the feedback we have received from parents and caregivers sharing how the Naväge Baby Aspirator has transformed the way they help their babies breathe easier.”

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“The Naväge Baby Nasal Aspirator is a true innovation in nasal aspiration for babies and young children. For the first 12 months of life, babies can only breathe through their noses. Common causes of congestion, therefore, result in trouble breathing which upsets sleeping and feeding. Home remedies often fall short in completely helping to clear baby snot and mucus,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Naväge is leveraging technology, their know-how of nasal irrigation, understanding of parent and baby needs, and a real commitment to transformation to address this critical issue in baby health and well-being.”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

