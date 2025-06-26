Montauk Brewing Celebrates 13 Years of Brewing with Faherty Collaboration and Beach Clean Up with the Surfrider Foundation

MONTAUK, N.Y., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Brewing Co., the brewery known for capturing the essence of coastal living and a craft beer brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is partnering with premium lifestyle brand Faherty to craft a limited-edition beer and beachside inspired apparel collection that embodies the carefree spirit of Montauk and effortless style. The collaboration brings together Montauk's passion for quality brewing with Faherty’s commitment to modern, heritage-inspired apparel.

To celebrate the 13th anniversary of Montauk Brewing, the two brands collaborated on The Après Surf Beer, a tropical edition of The Surf Beer Golden Ale from Montauk, featuring juicy pineapple and subtle notes of coconut. The collaboration also includes limited-edition apparel items featuring some of Faherty’s most iconic items emblazoned with the Montauk Brewing logo. Both the beer and the apparel are made for laid-back afternoons, spontaneous adventures, and moments where comfort meets craftsmanship—much like the essence of both brands’ signature designs.





"At Montauk Brewing, we’ve always believed that great beer is an experience—just like great style. Faherty shares that same vision, and together, we’ve created a limited-edition beer that represents that vision and celebrates both brands’ connections to coastal living," said Vaughan Cutillo, co-founder of Montauk Brewing Co.

“At Faherty, we believe the most impactful brand moments are often the simplest—when you show up authentically in the places your customers live and love. Our purpose is to inspire people to live fully and we often say when you put on the clothes, they transport you to moments that matter. Montauk is the exact local market that resonates with this purpose for our customers. This Montauk Brewing collaboration taps directly into the surf culture and community of eastern Long Island, where we have a strong local presence with another brand that's a local favorite. It’s a creative yet easy-to-execute activation that brings people together, platforms the local community, and strengthens our connection with the people who inspire our brand.” Mike Faherty, Co-Founder and Creative Director and Alex Faherty, Co-Founder and CEO

In addition to iconic beer and apparel, the brands are teaming up with the Eastern Long Island Chapter of Surfrider Foundation for a beach cleanup event followed by Brew Barn celebration of their 13-year journey on Saturday, June 28th.

The limited-edition beer will be available exclusively at the Montauk Brew Barn in Montauk, NY, with the apparel line available online at www.montaukbrewingco.com.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Crafting exceptional brews on the East End, Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit www.montaukbrewco.com and follow @montaukbrewco on all social media platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

About Faherty

Founded in 2013, Faherty is a family-owned fashion and lifestyle brand known for its surf-inspired style and commitment to sustainable craftsmanship. Based in New York and started by twin brothers, Alex and Mike Faherty alongside Alex’s wife, Kerry Docherty, Faherty was founded to create high-quality, timeless clothes for the whole family. As a brand, Faherty has a deep commitment to social impact and sustainability, and these values drive everything they do. Faherty is deeply committed to making things better – in the quality of their clothing and in their relationships with their customers, partners, and community. In the Fall of 2024, Faherty became a Certified B Corporation (B-corp) and 1% for the Planet member, underscoring its dedication to transparent, ethical business practices and environmental stewardship. Faherty currently has over 78 stores nationwide and is in over 700 wholesale locations including Nordstrom, Shopbop, Bloomingdales and more.

For more information about Faherty, visit Faherty.com or reach out to Faherty@jbc-pr.com.

