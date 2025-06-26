Spirit Blockchain Completes Development of SpiritLinQ to Meet Growing Institutional Demand for Tokenized Assets

Zug, Switzerland, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPIR), a public company focused on blockchain infrastructure and digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has concluded the programming and development phase of its proprietary digital wealth management platform, SpiritLinQ. The Company confirms that the platform remains on schedule for pilot onboarding in Q3 and full commercial release in Q4 2025.

SpiritLinQ is developed under Spirit Blockchain AG, the Company’s Swiss operating subsidiary, and will serve as a secure, compliant, and scalable gateway for institutional and accredited investors to access the rapidly growing digital asset and tokenization economy.

Market Timing and Strategic Rationale

The completion of SpiritLinQ coincides with accelerated global adoption of tokenized financial infrastructure:

The global tokenization market is projected to grow from approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2024 to over USD 4.1 billion in 2025, representing an estimated CAGR of over 22%.

‎The total value of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain surpassed USD 24 billion as of Q2 2025, with projections suggesting the broader tokenized asset market could exceed USD 10 trillion by 2030.

Regulatory frameworks are rapidly evolving, with jurisdictions such as Switzerland (FINMA), the United Kingdom (FCA), and the United States (via the SEC and legislative proposals) promoting institutional access to compliant tokenization platforms.

Major financial institutions including BlackRock, JPMorgan, Citadel Securities, and Tradeweb have recently made strategic investments and infrastructure commitments to tokenized asset markets.



Spirit’s Competitive Advantage

As one of the only publicly listed companies with a purpose-built tokenization and wealth infrastructure platform, Spirit is positioned to benefit from regulatory tailwinds, institutional adoption, and global interest in digital asset management:

SpiritLinQ enables the issuance and management of tokenized securities, real-world assets, digital funds, and structured yield products.

The platform includes multi-chain wallet functionality, cross-chain analytics, AI-enhanced portfolio tools, and integrated compliance features.

Spirit maintains active participation in exchange-traded product (ETP) markets, including initiatives focused on Spirit Ethereum Yield+ ETP and Spirit Solana Yield+ ETPs, underscoring the Company’s mission to bridge traditional financial instruments with emerging on-chain assets.

Spirit’s listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange provides public market transparency and corporate governance not typically available among digital asset platforms.

The completion of SpiritLinQ is a strategic milestone for the Company and a clear signal that Spirit is ready to lead in the next wave of compliant digital asset management,” said Lewis Bateman, Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. “We believe the convergence of technology, regulation, and institutional demand is creating a generational opportunity in tokenized finance. Spirit is one of the few publicly traded platforms ready to scale into that growth. With the support of institutional partners like Vaulta and our ongoing work in ETPs, we’re building a fully compliant, publicly accountable platform to meet the needs of both investors and regulators as the world tokenizes. Tokenization sector is rapidly professionalizing, and Spirit is committed to being the platform of choice for asset managers, family offices, and institutions seeking reliable infrastructure with public market governance.”

The Company will continue to provide shareholders with updates on the SpiritLinQ rollout schedule and onboarding activity throughout the second half of 2025.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a Canadian and Swiss-based public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “SPIR.” Through its regulated subsidiaries and proprietary digital platform, Spirit provides investors with compliant, diversified access to digital assets, tokenized securities, and institutional blockchain infrastructure. The Company’s flagship platform, SpiritLinQ, is designed to enable the issuance, management, and distribution of tokenized financial products within a regulated and transparent framework.

