Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Moffitt Cancer Center Research on PV-10 for Head and Neck Cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced the publication of preclinical research by Christine Chung, MD and her team (the “Chung Lab”) at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida (“Moffitt”), evaluating intratumoral PV-10 in models of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (“HNSCC”).

The study, published in Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, highlights novel mechanistic findings that could support future clinical development of PV-10 in locally recurrent HNSCC. The article, titled “PV-10 triggers immunogenic cell death in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma via endoplasmic reticulum stress and apoptosis,” is available here.

PV-10, Provectus’s investigational cancer immunotherapy, is formulated from the Company’s pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal sodium (“RBS”) active pharmaceutical ingredient (“API”).

Dominic Rodrigues, President and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Provectus, commented, “This important, multi-year research effort funded by the Chung Lab at Moffitt adds to our understanding of PV-10’s mechanistic effects—specifically its ability to induce immunogenic cell death in HNSCC. These results align with our broad immunotherapy platform, including a planned Phase 1 trial potentially later this year of intratumoral PV-10 in pre-operative penile squamous cell carcinoma at Moffitt.”

Mr. Rodrigues added, “We’re deeply grateful to Dr. Chung and her Moffitt colleagues for their scientific rigor and dedication. Their work reflects the broader momentum building around our pharmaceutical-grade RBS platform.”

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecules called halogenated xanthenes. Provectus’s lead molecule is named Rose Bengal Sodium.

Provectus’s medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo programs in oncology, hematology, full-thickness cutaneous wound healing, and canine cancers; and in vitro discovery programs in infectious diseases, tissue regeneration and repair, and proprietary targets.

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, ClinicalTrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com.

