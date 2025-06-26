GraniteShares Announces Weekly Distributions For YieldBOOST ETFs

New York, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, a leading innovator in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the weekly distribution amounts for YieldBOOST ETFs. Designed with the goal of providing investors with enhanced income opportunities, the YieldBOOST suite of ETFs employs an options strategy to generate current income while offering indirect exposure to major equities, indices, and Bitcoin.

The following table outlines the weekly distribution amounts for each YieldBOOST ETF:

Ticker Fund Name Ex-Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Return of Capital Contribution TSYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF 6/27/2025 7/1/2025 0.29982 100.00% TQQY GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF 6/27/2025 7/1/2025 0.18079 97.65% YSPY GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF 6/27/2025 7/1/2025 0.19173 0.00% XBTY GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF 6/27/2025 7/1/2025 0.50366 81.68% NVYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF 6/27/2025 7/1/2025 0.58972 0.00%

Distributions are determined based on the underlying strategy of each ETF and may vary over time. Investors are encouraged to review fund details and consult with financial professionals regarding their investment choices. Distributions are not guaranteed and may include a return of capital.

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares offers a diverse range of investment solutions across U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian stock exchanges. With a focus on high-conviction investing, the firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and other alternative investment products. As of June 25, 2025, GraniteShares manages $9.0 billion in assets.

Media Contact:

GraniteShares Inc.

Attn: Media Relations

222 Broadway, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10038

844-476-8747

info@graniteshares.com

The ex-date (or ex-dividend date) for an ETF is the critical trading day on which investors who purchase shares will no longer be entitled to receive the forthcoming dividend distribution, marking the cutoff point that determines dividend eligibility for shareholders.

The record date for an ETF is the specific day, typically one business day after the ex-dividend date, when the fund company takes a snapshot of its shareholder registry to determine which investors are officially entitled to receive the upcoming dividend distribution.

The payable date for an ETF is the specific calendar day when the fund administrator actually distributes the declared dividend payments to all eligible shareholders who owned shares on the record date, completing the dividend distribution process.

Distribution per share for an ETF is the precise monetary amount paid out to investors for each share they own, representing income from dividends, interest, capital gains or return of capital collected by the fund and subsequently distributed to shareholders according to their ownership stake.

The distribution rate for an ETF is a critical performance metric that expresses the annualized percentage return derived from all distributions (including dividends, interest, and capital gains) paid to shareholders over a specified period relative to the fund's current market price, providing investors with a standardized measure to evaluate income-generating potential across different investment vehicles.

Return of Capital (ROC). The ROC percentage indicates how much the distribution reflects an investor's initial investment. The figures shown for each Fund in the table above are estimates based on the latest 19a1 forms and may later be determined to be taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), or return of capital. Actual amounts and sources for tax reporting will depend upon the Fund's investment activities during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year to tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

An options contract is a standardized financial agreement that grants the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a specified quantity of an underlying asset, such as a stock, at a predetermined price (known as the strike price) on or before a defined expiration date, enabling investors to hedge risk, generate income or express directional views on market movements.

A put option is a standardized financial contract that grants the holder the right, but not the obligation, to sell a specified quantity of an underlying asset, such as a stock, at a predetermined price (known as the strike price) on or before a defined expiration date, typically used to hedge against potential declines in asset value or to express a bearish market outlook.

Disclaimer:

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. Returns for the fund would have been lower if the management fee had not been waived. NAV prices are used to calculate market price performance prior to the date when the Fund first traded on the NASDAQ. Market performance is determined using the bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm Eastern time, when the NAV is typically calculated. Market performance does not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. For the fund’s most recent month end performance, please call 1(844) 476-8747, or visit graniteshares.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or visit https://graniteshares.com/media/etodfmyu/graniteshares-etf-trust-prospectus-yb.pdf. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The funds are newly launched and come with risks associated with having a limited operating history.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region, which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Additional risks include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, Affiliate Fund Risk, Counterparty Risk, Price Participation Risk, Distribution Risk, NAV Erosion Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, and Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Distributions not guaranteed. Fund does not directly invest in underlying stock. underlying stock. This product involves significant risk. Please go through the disclosures before investing. For important risk disclosures and more, learn more at https://graniteshares.com/institutional/us/enus/

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

An Investment in the Funds is not an investment in their Underlying ETF.

- The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying ETF’s share increases in value.

- The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying ETF’s share decline, which may not be offset by the income received by the Fund,

- The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying ETF,

- Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by Underlying ETF.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

The ETF Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. GraniteShares is not affiliated with ALPS. ALPS Distributors, Inc, provides marketing services to the Exchange-Traded Grantor Trusts. The Sponsor of the Trust is GraniteShares LLC.

