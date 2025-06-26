New Off-the-Shelf Radiation-Hardened 15W DC-DC Power Converter for Space Applications

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditional space applications have long required space-grade components to help ensure the success of missions. With over 60 years of space heritage, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) continues to broaden its space portfolio and today announces the SA15-28 off-the-shelf radiation-hardened DC-DC 15W power converter with a companion SF100-28 EMI filter that are designed to meet MIL-STD-461 specifications. This space-grade power device is a standard, non-hybrid DC-DC isolated power converter with a companion electromagnetic interference (EMI) filter that operates from a 28V satellite bus in harsh environments.

The SA15-28 is available with 5V triple outputs that are optimal for use with point-of-load converters and low-dropout linear regulators to power FPGAs and microprocessors (MPUs). The small-form-factor SA15-28 weighs 60 grams and is approximately 1.68 cu inch to optimize the Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) of the device. Microchip can customize the output voltage combinations upon request.

“Microchip’s space-grade portfolio with the new SA15-28 power converter and SF100-28 EMI filter allows our customers to customize and scale their space power systems to meet the specifications of their application,” said Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip’s high-reliability and RF business unit. “The non-hybrid or discrete component-based construction is specifically designed to enable flexibility and faster time to market.”

The SF100-28 EMI noise suppression filter can be used with numerous power converters with a total output power of up to 100W. For added flexibility in space applications, the SA15-28 and SF100-28 are fully compatible with Microchip’s existing SA50 series of power converters and SF200 filter.

High reliability and performance are critical for power management solutions operating in harsh environments. The SA15-28 DC-DC power converter is designed to operate across a wide temperature range, from −55°C to +125°C, and offers radiation tolerance up to 100 krad TID.

By offering proven off-the-shelf devices, Microchip enables customers to confidently scale their designs and reduce manufacturing delays. This scalable approach enables customers to upgrade from Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) to space-qualified level or from Radiation-Hardened By Design (RHBD) to sub-QML packaging options in ceramic or plastic. To learn more about Microchip’s scalable space solutions, visit the web page .

Development Tools

The SA15-28 DC-DC power converter is supported by comprehensive analysis and test reports including worst-case analysis, electrical stress analysis and reliability analysis.

Availability

The SA15-28 DC-DC power converter and SF100-28 external EMI filter are now available to purchase. You can purchase directly from Microchip or contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

Resources

