22nd Century Announces Operation 100 – A 100mm VLN® Cigarette Designed to Reach Even More Adult Smokers Who Want to Reduce Their Nicotine Consumption

100mm Cigarettes Comprise Approximately Half the U.S. Market, Giving Even More Smokers a Familiar Choice as They Seek Ways to Change Their Smoking Behavior

First FDA Submission Planned for Q4 2025

MOCKSVILLE, N.C.,, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), the only tobacco products company that is leading the fight against nicotine by offering smokers a choice about their nicotine consumption, today announced the advancement of a 100mm VLN® reduced nicotine content cigarette. The first of many exciting new research and development initiatives, dubbed “Operation 100,” the program targets an FDA submission for the new 100mm VLN® product by Q4 2025, joining the family of existing FDA authorized 84mm king size VLN® reduced nicotine content cigarettes in the fight against nicotine and the resulting harms of smoking.

The 100mm combustible cigarette product, if authorized, would be available in both VLN® branded products and through 22nd Century’s partner branded VLN® products, such as Smoker Friendly, Pinnacle and others.

"Independent clinical studies have shown that offering reduced nicotine content products in familiar form factors already used by smokers is effective in reducing smoking behaviors – a fact that has been proven in real life by our VLN® products already on the market," stated Larry Firestone, 22nd Century Group Chief Executive Officer. "By adding a 100mm VLN® cigarette, which is preferred by approximately half the U.S. smoking population, we can reach even more customers who want to benefit from VLN® products and take control of their nicotine consumption.”

22nd Century’s proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco has been extensively studied in independent clinical studies including those reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of its decision to grant the first and only Modified Risk Tobacco Authorization to a combustible cigarette – VLN® from 22nd Century. Findings from these independent clinical studies include:

Smokers lower their cigarette consumption when using cigarettes containing 22nd Century's patented low nicotine tobacco.

There is an increased number of quit attempts when using cigarettes containing 22nd Century's patented low nicotine tobacco.

Smokers do not engage in compensatory smoking when using cigarettes containing 22nd Century’s patented low nicotine tobacco.

Biomarkers of nicotine exposure are reduced in individuals smoking cigarettes made from 22 nd Century’s patented low nicotine tobacco compared to normal nicotine content cigarettes.

Century’s patented low nicotine tobacco compared to normal nicotine content cigarettes. Cigarette dependence is reduced when using cigarettes containing 22nd Century’s patented low nicotine tobacco.



Said Firestone. “Nicotine is a highly addictive substance. While stopping smoking and nicotine consumption entirely is always the best approach from a health perspective, decades of health data tells us that we need to offer a wide variety of approaches for smokers to achieve their health goals. We are developing a lane for smoking harm reduction solely centered around our VLN ® products. Cigarettes containing 22nd Century’s patented low nicotine tobacco products have been shown to help smokers reduce their smoking behaviors, and we hope to reach even more smokers by making this innovative product available in the styles, brands and form factors smokers prefer.”

“We continue to explore additional smoking harm reduction avenues and our VLN ® products which are now in the market are the only FDA authorized combustible cigarette that complies with the most recent proposed FDA mandate for low nicotine cigarettes.”

