RedCloud Addresses Systemic Inefficiencies in FMCG Products Supply Chain with Launch of Bulk Trading Program

New York, NY, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (“RCT”) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”) today announced the launch and availability of its innovative TradeX program, facilitating the trade of essential FMCG products in bulk quantities, matching market supply with demand across key categories.



Emerging markets face systemic inefficiencies in retail commerce, resulting in a staggering approximately $2 trillion inventory gap1 where consumer demand often outpaces product availability in supply chains historically driven by semi-formal ‘offline trade’ between trusted parties. RedCloud believes that a lack of data-driven decision-making contributes heavily to inefficiencies that ultimately cause supply challenges and increased consumer retail prices.

TradeX leverages RedAI trading data gathered from the supply chain to enable traders to buy and sell in a familiar way using phone and message-based trading habits, preserving long-standing relationships while also unlocking the benefits of transitioning to digital forms of trade.

TradeX has been successfully piloted in Nigeria since early 2025, enabling program members to trade goods over the phone and WhatsApp. In return for matching buyers and sellers in specific categories, RedCloud earns a transaction fee on each order placed. As of today, TradeX is live in Nigeria, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina.

Justin Floyd, Founder and CEO of RedCloud, commented, “we are excited about the launch of the TradeX program in our current jurisdictions of operation, leveraging RedAI trading data to connect the supply chain, so essential consumer products get to the right place at the right time. We’re looking at ways to enhance TradeX with agentic AI brokers that can accelerate bulk trade deals between buyers and sellers and therefore amplify the reach of FMCG sales teams.”

The launch of TradeX underscores RedCloud’s commitment to challenging inefficient legacy systems that dominate global commerce. By introducing disruptive solutions, the Company continues to lead the charge in creating a fair and efficient open commerce ecosystem.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedCloud trading platform (the “Platform”), that facilities the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets. Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are enabled to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the success of the TradeX program and the Company’s ability to integrate agentic AI brokers and successfully enhance the reach of the TradeX program. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

