Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Announces Incorporation of Australian Subsidiary and Plan to Open a New Directly-Operated Store in Sydney

Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trending products as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand and the United Kingdom, today announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary and its plan to open a directly operated store under its proprietary “Tokyo Lifestyle” brand (the “Store”) in Sydney, Australia, in November 2025. This marks a significant step in the Company’s efforts to expand its international footprint and strengthen its sales network across the dynamic Oceania region.

The Store will be operated by TOKYO LIFESTYLE PTY LTD, a newly established Australian subsidiary that is 51% owned by TOKYO LIFESTYLE LIMITED, a wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary of the Company. The Store will be located at G10, 80 Dixon Street, Haymarket, Sydney, in the heart of Sydney’s Chinatown, which the Company believes is an iconic pedestrian mall renowned for its rich cultural heritage and heavy foot traffic from both local residents and international tourists. Positioned in such a location, the Company expects the Store to significantly boost its brand visibility, strengthen its regional brand presence, and accelerate its market penetration in Australia.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented: “We are delighted to establish a strategic foothold in the vibrant Australian market, which represents a key component of our global expansion strategy. Setting up our new store in Sydney’s Chinatown allows us to celebrate cultural fusion, which echoes the spirit of our brand. Our identity is deeply rooted in Japanese lifestyle, culture, and fashion, and we distinguish ourselves through premium products and exceptional service. We are confident that the new subsidiary and Store will serve as a strong foundation for our continued growth in Australia and across the broader region, complementing our global strategic layout.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trending products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

