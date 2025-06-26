New Study Finds that Lexis+ AI Drives $1.2M in Benefits and Cost-Savings and 284% ROI for Corporate Legal Departments

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today released The Total Economic Impact™ of Lexis+ AI for Corporate Legal Departments, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of LexisNexis, to evaluate the potential economic impact of the Lexis+ AI® generative AI workflow solution on in-house legal departments. According to the study, legal teams deploying Lexis+ AI can generate $1.2m in benefits and cost-savings and achieve a 284% return on investment (ROI) over 3 years. The study also found that the solution pays for itself in under 6 months, delivering a net present value (NPV) of over $910k over 3 years.

“This study validates what our customers are experiencing. Lexis+ AI is helping corporate legal departments rapidly realize meaningful economic benefits,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK, and Ireland. “As LexisNexis AI technology and legal content become deeply embedded in workflows, legal teams are achieving productivity benefits, delivering more exceptional work in-house, and optimizing their outside counsel spend.”

Lexis+ AI efficiently handles legal drafting, research and insights, and now features the LexisNexis Protégé™ personalized AI assistant to power the completion of complex legal tasks. Forrester engaged with Lexis+ AI corporate customers to understand the workflow and business impacts of the legal AI solution. The independent study found that by enabling in-house teams to efficiently and accurately handle more legal work themselves, and with confidence in enterprise-grade security, Lexis+ AI helps corporate legal departments strategically optimize their outside counsel spend for critical work and focus resources on higher-value work.

According to the Forrester study, over 3 years, the risk-adjusted present value (PV) quantified benefits of Lexis+ AI include:

$1.2M in Cost Savings from Reduced Outside Counsel Spend and Productivity Improvements

Up to 13% reduction in outside counsel work, generating $602.5k in cost savings

25% fewer lawyer hours needed to address legal inquiries that impact the business, saving $574.2k

Increased Operational Efficiency and Team Capacity

50% time savings for paralegals on administrative tasks annually, unlocking $53.3k in value and freeing time for higher-value work

5% increase in the volume of matters the organization handles internally in Year 1, without adding more hours

The resulting impact to legal department budget savings is up to 1.95%, equating to $642.5k annual savings in Year 3

Empowered Legal Teams and Advanced Strategic Innovation

Beyond cost savings, the study found that Lexis+ AI helps legal departments with:

Improving the employee experience by providing legal professionals with an advanced generative AI workflow solution that’s grounded in high-quality legal content for trusted AI results

Rapidly delivering the highest-quality legal work

Accelerating organization-wide AI adoption goals with data privacy, security encryption, and compliance at the forefront

Access the full The Total Economic Impact™ of Lexis+ AI for Corporate Legal Departments, study on the LexisNexis Legal & Professional website. For more information on Lexis+ AI, visit www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

Total Economic Impact™ Framework and Methodology

The Total Economic Impact™ of Lexis+ AI for Corporate Legal Departments is a commissioned Forrester Consulting study conducted on behalf of LexisNexis in June 2025 to examine the potential return on investment enterprises may realize by deploying Lexis+ AI. Forrester constructed a Total Economic Impact™ framework, aggregating the experiences of corporate legal department decision-makers into a single composite organization: a global enterprise based in North America with $10b in annual revenue and a corporate legal staff consisting of 70 attorneys and 10 paralegals.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

###



Media Contact:

Jill Van Nostran

VP, Communications & Global PR

LexisNexis Legal & Professional

jill.vannostran@lexisnexis.com