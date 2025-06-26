Torram launches dApp challenge with 3M tokens up for grabs to bring institutional DeFi apps natively to Bitcoin

Toronto, Canada, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLDR: Real DeFi on Bitcoin starts now. Torram’s challenge dares devs to bring native stablecoins, DEXs, and RWA platforms to Bitcoin L1 utilizing a new programmable Bitcoin native asset standard. Forget L2s, join the Incentivized Testnet Now.

Torram is putting out the call to builders: launch real DeFi applications on Bitcoin L1 and win up to 1 million Torram tokens each. The team behind Bitcoin’s first complete middleware stack has kicked off the 1M Token Developer Challenge – a multi-phase competition rewarding developers building Bitcoin-native dApps. With Torram Testnet V2.0 now live, the network unlocks programmability and a new token standard natively on Bitcoin – no bridges, no L2s, and no wraps.







With Bitcoin hitting all-time highs above $110K and mainstream momentum building, there’s never been a better time to build. Developers can now deploy on Bitcoin with block times as fast as 60 seconds without bridges or L2s.

“Torram network cures Bitcoin's limitations and amplifies its strength. Our BUIDL thesis has been - do what's possible on Bitcoin, and leave the rest to Torram. Now, you can witness that with Torram network V2.0,” Lee Raj, Co-Founder & CTO said.

Torram Momentum

30+ validators live on testnet including BitGo , Allnodes , Stakely , Validation Cloud, Republic

20+ dApps committed including Ordinal Hive , bitSmiley , and Sundial

Backed by Draper Associates, Blockchain Founders Fund, Side Door Ventures, Deep Ventures, Boost VC, Trive Digital, Silvermine, MH Ventures, and Bitcoin Ai Startup Lab

The 1M Token Developer Challenge: Build Fast, Win Big

*Phase 1: 30-Day Testnet Sprint (July 1–30)

Be early, be rewarded. The first 10 dApps deployed to Torram earn 200,000 tokens each.

*Phase 2: 90-Day Testnet Marathon (Aug 1–Oct 31)

Build big, scale fast. Rank in the top 3 for usage and earn 1 million tokens each.

Eligible categories include: stablecoins, RWAs, DEXs, collateral lending & borrowing, trading and institutional-grade Bitcoin apps.

View the full Token Challenge rules and rewards here.

Built for Builders

Torram Network 2.0 is the result of over a year of R&D to deliver what Bitcoin has been missing: expressive programmability, real-time on chain price data, and ERC20 behaviour to Bitcoin native assets.

Today’s Bitcoin-native stack is fragmented and modular. But Bitcoin itself is monolithic by design, and Torram believes its surrounding infrastructure should be too. This reduces complexity and eliminates common failure points seen in modular stacks.

This is Bitcoin’s Ethereum moment. With Torram, builders can finally unlock the functionality of Ethereum and other chains without leaving Bitcoin’s trust layer.

“Torram gives builders not just tools, but a foundation: smart contracts, oracles, and a programmable token standard. We’re creating the layer devs need to launch scalable DeFi applications,” Vakeesan Mahalingam, CFA, Co-Founder & CEO said.

Start Building on Bitcoin Today

Join the @torrambuilders Telegram

Apply to the Token Developer Challenge

Mainnet Launch: Q1 2026 – Early builders get priority for grants and spotlight.

Developer Resources

About Torram

Torram has pioneered the first complete end-to-end full stack infrastructure & middleware solution for institutional use cases & applications natively on the Bitcoin network making Bitcoin more useful than just a store of value, and solving fragmented infrastructure for dApps and builders.

*Disclaimer on Token Rewards

All token rewards mentioned as part of the Torram testnet and ecosystem challenges are subject to eligibility, compliance with program terms, technical review, and final approval by Torram Labs.

Rewards may be adjusted, delayed, or withheld at Torram Labs’ sole discretion, including (but not limited to) cases of:

failure to meet deployment requirements (e.g. testnet and/or mainnet deployment);

failure to complete co-marketing obligations (e.g. case study participation);

violation of applicable laws, regulations, or ethical guidelines;

any form of fraud, manipulation, or abuse of the program.

Torram Labs reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel the token reward programs or terms at any time without prior notice. Tokens awarded through these programs do not represent any form of equity, security, or legal right in Torram Labs or its affiliates.

Participation in the program constitutes acceptance of these terms.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.