Annabella Double Breast Pump Wins 2025 Baby Innovation Award For “Portable Breast Pump Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that the Double Breast Pump from Annabella , a leading femtech brand, is the winner of “Portable Breast Pump Product of the Year” in their 5th annual awards program.

The Annabella Double Electric Breast Pump features first-of-its-kind advanced tongue-simulating technology, which mimics a baby's natural suckling pattern to promote higher milk production. The unique technology simulates the tongue motion, known to encourage the release of oxytocin and prolactin hormones, leading to increased milk production. The baby’s tongue stimulate MER (milk ejection reflex), helping a message get sent to the brain that it is time to release the oxytocin and prolactin levels in the body - IE producing and releasing the breast milk.

There are nine adjustable suction levels along with multiple tongue and stimulation levels so that mothers can customize the pumping to find their preferred level of comfort for a more natural and comfortable experience. A soft night-light ring makes nighttime pumping sessions easier and more convenient, and the lightweight pump is, portable, and quiet, allowing for pumping wherever and whenever needed.

Additional features include soft silicone material, adjustable breast shield size, and a >140ml/5oz bottle capacity. The solution is BPA Free and offers an average charging time of 30 minutes to two hours - and can be used up to 170 minutes. The double breast pump comes in sizes 18-24mm (25-28mm available separately) and comes with a complimentary hands-free bra.

“We’re honored to receive the ‘Portable Breast Pump Product of the Year’ award from Baby Innovation for our Double Breast Pump. Annabella is setting a new standard for breast pumps. We designed the product to combine cutting-edge technology, increasing milk yield with convenience, making it ideal for moms seeking a powerful, portable, and comfortable breast pump,” said Uri Yaffe, CEO & co-founder of Annabella. “We rely on good science and feedback while crafting our products. We’re proud to say that in a recent scientific study, we were able to show an average increase of 50% in milk expression compared to a leading brand, all while enhancing user comfort and efficiency!”

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Perfect for busy moms, this electric breast pump is lightweight, portable, and remarkably quiet, allowing you to pump comfortably wherever and whenever you need. The first modern breast pump was developed from a modified electric cow-milking machine. Though the breast pump has been upgraded in terms of style and portability, it still uses the same suction principle originally developed for cow udders,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Annabella’s solution offers a natural, efficient suction that's not just efficient, it's a whole other level of pleasant and intelligent. Designed to imitate baby’s sucking, Annabella is as close as possible to a feeling of breastfeeding while using the pump. We’re pleased to include them among our 2025 award winners!”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

