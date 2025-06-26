CISO Global Secures Alliance with Financial Independence Group

$2 Billion Total Addressable Market for CyberSimpleTM powered by CHECKLIGHT®

Scottsdale, AZ, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, today announced an alliance with Financial Independence Group (FIG) through the company’s strategic partnership with Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI) and its CyberSimpleTM solution, a groundbreaking advancement in the distribution of CISO Global’s flagship cybersecurity product, CHECKLIGHT®. The alliance opens an estimated $2 billion market opportunity in the PEO and Financial Management sector.

This initiative will integrate the offering of CyberSimpleTM powered by CHECKLIGHT®, with its expanded $1.5M warranty, directly into FIG’s proprietary advisor portal, which currently supports services such as stock trading, wealth management tracking, business acceleration tools, and insurance solutions for the thousands of wealth advisors using FIG’s platform.

“Cyber protection for financial services firms and their retail clients is the most important planning needed today,” said Nicholas Ross, Chief Strategy Officer, FIG. “We are at war hourly with malicious actors seeking to steal even the most basic data from our bank, brokerage, and insurance accounts. Every American needs a veil of protection that we are pleased to finally bring to the retail community.”

Assisted by CAGI, FIG will integrate the offering of CyberSimple into its proprietary client-facing platform over the coming weeks. CISO Global will provide additional support with the delivery of user-friendly instructional video tutorials designed to provide FIG’s advisors and their clients with straightforward guidance on installing CHECKLIGHT® and managing cybersecurity alerts.

“CyberSimple is by far the most cost-effective and user-friendly route to cyber financial protection available on the market today,” said David R. Bechtel, CEO of CAGI. “We’re delighted to be sharing this offering with Financial Independence Group and their many clients who stand to gain from government-grade cybersecurity and the industry’s leading performance warranty, providing up to $1.5M in financial protection."

This announcement builds upon CISO Global’s previously publicized strategic partnership with Cyber Assurance Group, reflecting ongoing collaboration aimed at elevating cybersecurity standards across industries.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), whose ticker symbol initials are known in the industry as ‘Chief Information Security Officer’, is a cybersecurity company, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona who is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit ciso.inc; see the following link to join the investor relations email alerts.

About Financial Independence Group (FIG)

Financial Independence Group is a leading financial services company providing wealth management solutions, insurance, and business acceleration tools to financial advisors across the United States, managing over 1.5 million clients. For more information, visit figmarketing.com.

About Cyber Assurance Group

Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI) is an innovative cyber risk insurance specialist. They leverage cutting-edge technology to assess, mitigate, and insure against cyber threats, providing comprehensive, data-driven solutions. For more information, visit CyberSimple – Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief in the strategic partnership with CAGI and their cyber solution; our expectation in the benefits of our alliance with FIG and its partnership with CAGI; our expectation of the estimated $2 billion market opportunity in the PEO and Financial Management sector; our expectation in the integration of the offering of CyberSimple with our product CHECKLIGHT® into FIG’s advisor portal supporting wealth advisors who use the platform; our expectation in the collaboration with FIG and CAGI to offer a solution to the cyber risk gap for the financial services firms market; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

