VERB’s MARKET.live Tapped to Produce Walmart Livestream for Popular Wellness Brand BelliWelli

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding with MARKET.live; VANITYPrescribed; GoodGirlRx; and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show , today announced its MARKET.live division will produce and host a high-profile Walmart livestream shopping event for gut-health brand BelliWelli.

The exclusive livestream will air on Walmart.com on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 4:00 PM PT, marking BelliWelli’s debut on the platform. The event will be broadcast live from MARKET.live Studios in Los Alamitos, California, utilizing MARKET’s full-service technical production team to deliver a premium livestream shopping experience.

Katie Wilson, Founder and CEO of BelliWelli, tapped MARKET.live to work with TalkShop Live who has traditionally produced Walmart livestream shopping events. Ms. Wilson will appear live from the MARKET.live studios for the event.

“We’ve worked with the MARKET.live team before and they always bring the energy, creativity, and technical excellence we need to execute big moments,” said Katie Wilson. “I couldn’t be more excited to bring our Walmart audience along for this exclusive launch — especially with a surprise mystery flavor!”

“We’re thrilled to support BelliWelli’s Walmart launch by producing the top-tier livestream experience our MARKET.live studio team delivers,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “This event with Walmart and BelliWelli is just part of the unprecedented ongoing growth our business is currently experiencing and reinforces our position as the go-to destination for brands looking to scale through interactive video social commerce.”

The event is part of a growing trend in retail, as major brands and retailers turn to livestream shopping to increase engagement and conversion rates, creating a more dynamic and personalized customer experience.

About VERB



Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is transforming the landscape of social commerce, social telehealth and social crowdfunding with MARKET.live, LyveCom, VANITYPrescribed, GoodGirlRx, and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show. The Company operates multiple business units, each of which leverages the Company’s social commerce technology and video marketing expertise.

MARKET.live, together with recently acquired AI social commerce technology innovator LyveCom, is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping platform that allows brands and merchants to deliver a true omnichannel livestream shopping experience across their own websites, apps, and social platforms. Advanced AI capabilities power real-time user-generated-content creation, automated video content repurposing for high conversion video ads, and AI-powered virtual live shopping hosts that are virtually indistinguishable from human hosts, capable of real-time audience engagement. Brands utilize the Company’s proprietary AI model trained on tens of thousands of video commerce interactions to automate content creation and intelligent tools designed to optimize merchandising strategies and increase conversion rates.

GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive national TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons.

VANITYPrescribed.com and GoodGirlRx.com are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices – without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups. GoodGirlRx.com, a partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.

The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in the Los Angeles, California vicinity.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech

Follow VERB here:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo

X: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ

Sign up for E-mail Alerts here: https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “designed,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should” and other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding VERB’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations and the other risk factors and other cautionary statements included in VERB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, VERB undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, changed conditions or otherwise after the date of this press release.