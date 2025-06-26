GivBux, Inc. Confirms July 7 Distribution Date for Special Warrant Dividend

Shareholders urged to confirm eligibility and submit documentation if shares are held in street name

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, today confirmed that the special 1-for-10 warrant dividend previously approved by its Board of Directors will be distributed to shareholders on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Although the official payable date is July 5, the distribution will occur on Monday, July 7, as July 5 falls on a Saturday.

The Board of Directors has confirmed that the dividend will consist of warrants issued on a 1-for-10 basis, granting shareholders the right to purchase one share of GivBux common stock for every 10 shares owned. Each warrant will be exercisable at $4.00 per share, subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the Company’s Warrant Agreement.

To be eligible for the warrant distribution, shareholders must own GBUX stock as of the record date of June 5, 2025. The warrants are through electronic book-entry registration and may be exercised under the terms outlined in the Warrant Agreement which will be made available on the Company’s website and applicable regulatory filings Thereafter, the company will act as its own warrant agent to process any exercise requests.

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.’s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now at Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS). The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in ecommerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by GivBux, Inc. in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Umesh Singh, President

Email: ir@Givbux.com

www.GivBux.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/givbux/

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/givbux