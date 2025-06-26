Protective Packaging Market worth $44.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Protective Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 33.3 billion in 2023 to USD 44.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Protective packaging refers to materials and techniques employed to safeguard products during storage, transportation, and handling. Its primary objective is to prevent damage, breakage, or contamination of goods, ensuring their integrity and quality upon arrival to the end-user. Protective packaging can include a variety of materials such as foam, bubble wrap, corrugated cardboard, and molded pulp, as well as methods like cushioning, void fill, and shock absorption. The protective packaging market is propelled by numerous factors, notably the escalating need for ensuring the safe and reliable conveyance of goods across diverse sectors like e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food and beverage.

Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland) Sealed Air (US) Sonoco Products Company (US) Crown Holdings Inc. (US) DS Smith plc (UK) PREGIS LLC (US) Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (US) Pro-Pac Packaging Ltd. (Australia) Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH (Germany) Ranpak Holdings Corp. (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Protective Packaging Market:

Drivers: Increasing international trade Restraint: Stringent regulations for packaging Opportunity: Developing new sustainable packaging options Challenge: Maintaining product quality

Key Findings of the Study:

By Material, paper & paperboard is expected to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period By Type, flexible protective packaging is expected to be fastest-growing segment during the forecast period The cushioning is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. By Application, Consumer electronics is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest market during the forecast period.

Based on material, the Paper & Paperboard segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility has led many industries to seek eco-friendly packaging alternatives, and paper-based materials align perfectly with these objectives. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of packaging waste, there has been a significant shift towards paper and paperboard solutions, which are renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable, offering a greener alternative to traditional plastic packaging.

Based on type, the Flexible Protective Packaging is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The flexibility and versatility of these packaging solutions make them ideal for a wide range of applications across various industries. From food and beverage to pharmaceuticals and electronics, flexible packaging offers adaptability and scalability, accommodating different shapes, sizes, and product requirements. This versatility enables manufacturers to streamline their packaging processes, reduce material waste, and optimize storage space, contributing to cost savings and operational efficiency.

Based on function, the Cushioning segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As e-commerce continues to surge globally, there is a heightened need to ensure the safe transportation of goods from warehouses to consumers' doorsteps. Cushioning plays a crucial role in protecting products during transit, minimizing the risk of damage caused by shocks, vibrations, and rough handling throughout the supply chain. With the rise of online shopping and the increasing complexity of logistics networks, effective cushioning solutions have become indispensable for safeguarding products and preserving their integrity during shipping and delivery.

Based on application, the food and beverage segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In recent years, the demand for protective packaging has surged across various industries, with the food and beverage sector emerging as a significant driving force behind this growth. With consumers increasingly prioritizing convenience, safety, and sustainability in their food choices, manufacturers are under pressure to deliver products that meet these expectations while maintaining freshness and quality. As a result, the need for innovative and effective protective packaging solutions has become paramount within the food and beverage industry.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The robust growth of e-commerce and the increasing adoption of online shopping platforms across Asia Pacific countries have significantly boosted the demand for protective packaging solutions. As consumers continue to embrace the convenience of online shopping, there is a pressing need for packaging materials that can ensure the safe and secure transportation of goods, driving the demand for protective packaging across various industries.

Smurfit Kappa Group is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions, with a global presence spanning over 35 countries. The company manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box. It operates through the Packaging and Paper business segments. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and supplies paper-based packaging to package, promote, and protect customers’ products. The Paper segment manufactures a wide range of papers mainly used for packaging purposes. The company’s total global paper and board capacity is approximately 8.4 million tons per annum. It has a presence in North America, South America, and Europe.

