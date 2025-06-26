LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE:LFLR) (OTCQB:LFLRF) Location, Mill Creates Strategic Advantage in Ongoing Gold Rally

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

Gold’s remarkable surge — driven by an unstable U.S. fiscal policy and rising inflation — has propelled prices beyond the historic US$3,300 per ounce threshold in early 2025 and sparked even more bullish outlooks. Many experts are forecasting gold prices reaching as high as US$4,000 within the next 12 to 18 months. Against this backdrop, gold-focused stocks and Canadian producers are in the spotlight, offering investors significant leverage to rising gold prices within a jurisdiction recognized for its high-quality deposits and operational stability.

Among these, LaFleur Minerals Inc. distinguishes itself with a fully permitted gold mill located in Canada’s most productive gold region, a strategic advantage that supports both near-term production and meaningful exposure to the ongoing gold rally. LaFleur is committed to becoming a respected presence in the world of other quality gold-mining operations

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d’Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals’ fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

