XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale on XRP Rockets Past 80% Allocation — Only 20% Remains in Final Stretch

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance today announced that its $VLT Token Presale has surged past the 80% mark, leaving only 20% of $VLT tokens available in the final 72 hours of the offering. In a matter of days the sale has climbed from 60% percent to over 80% claimed, confirming that investors recognize Vaultro’s decentralized index fund protocol on the XRP Ledger as a must-have DeFi innovation.

This explosive demand comes amid a fresh wave of bullish momentum for XRP itself. As of this morning, XRP trades around $2.2, up 4% in the past week on the back of renewed spot ETF optimism and institutional inflows surpassing $400 million in the last 30 days. A recent survey of crypto fund managers revealed that 72% plan to increase their XRP exposure this quarter, fueling further market confidence .

Vaultro Finance has captured that excitement by offering the first truly decentralized, non-custodial index fund platform on XRP Ledger. It’s dashboard transforms portfolio construction into a seamless experience. Investors can select from a growing library of themed portfolios, including AI powered tokens, capital-preserving stablecoins, emerging DeFi assets and top XRPL performers.

$VLT Presale

Vaultro Finance Native Token

Central to the protocol is the $VLT token . Each token grants the exclusive right to launch custom index funds, vote on featured listings and protocol upgrades, stake for rewards and enjoy a 50% fee discount when minting or rebalancing positions. Community participation has also surged: Vaultro’s Telegram group welcomed new members this week and its Twitter following climbed by 30%.

$VLT Tokens on Presale

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (80% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

With 80% of tokens now reserved and time running short, the final 20% will vanish quickly. To participate, prospective investors need an XRP-native wallet, visit the $VLT Sale Portal , to secure your allocation now at https://sale.vaultro.finance/ , with a minimum contribution of 200 XRP.

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63051bcc-66dc-43b0-9141-44c875546989