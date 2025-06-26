Vietnam's Gallium Industry on the Rise: Abundant Bauxite Reserves Hold Promise

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Gallium Metal Industry Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gallium, a versatile silvery-white metal with a melting point at 29.8C, is gaining traction due to its essential role in high-tech applications. The extraction of gallium, primarily a by-product of aluminum and zinc smelting, presents notable challenges due to its low concentration in natural ores such as bauxite, zinc ore, and coal.

The gallium industry is segmented into three key areas: upstream, midstream, and downstream. The upstream sector focuses on resource development and smelting from natural ores, while the midstream involves refining processes to produce high-purity gallium and further development of semiconductor materials such as gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs). The downstream applications of gallium are vast, expanding into semiconductor chips, LED lighting, photovoltaics, military radar equipment, and consumer electronics.

The global demand for gallium is on the rise, driven by its extensive applications in semiconductors and solar technology. Its irreplaceable role in integrated circuits, solar panels, and advanced radar systems cements its position as a critical material in various industries. As these sectors expand, the demand for high-purity gallium is projected to grow significantly.

Vietnam, with its substantial bauxite reserves, ranks as a significant player in the global gallium landscape. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Vietnam holds 5.8 billion tons of bauxite, making up 19% of the world's supply. Concentrated in the Central Plateau, these reserves present an opportunity for open-pit mining due to their favorable geological conditions.

Despite the potential, Vietnam's current gallium production capacity remains limited due to outdated mining and smelting technologies. The Vietnamese government's initiatives to bolster mineral resource development and enhance rare earth and related mineral processing pave the way for future growth in gallium production. Enhanced international cooperation and the incorporation of advanced gallium extraction and refining techniques are expected to bolster Vietnam's annual production capacity.

The Vietnamese gallium market is poised for strategic development, offering lucrative opportunities for global mining companies. The industry's growth is supported by an evolving economic and policy environment, alongside increasing international collaboration. Investors are encouraged to explore the expanding Vietnamese market, anticipated to dominate a significant share of the global gallium industry by 2034. However, challenges such as technological advancement and integration remain to be addressed. Foreign capital and expertise can further facilitate growth and innovation within Vietnam's gallium sector.

Key Topics Include:

Overview of the Gallium Metal Industry in Vietnam

The Economic and Policy Environment of Gallium Metal Industry in Vietnam

The Market Size of Gallium Metal Industry in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Analysis of Major Gallium Metal Industry Manufacturers in Vietnam

Main Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in Vietnam

Challenges and Opportunities in the Gallium Metal Industry (2025-2034)

Key Players and Competitive Advantages in Vietnam

Projected Revenue for Vietnam's Gallium Market (2025-2034)

Market Share Strategies of Major Players

Dominant Sectors in the 2034 Vietnam Gallium Market

Disadvantages Faced by the Vietnamese Gallium Industry

Opportunities for Foreign Investment in Vietnam's Gallium Sector

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.16 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum wages Standard in Vietnam



2. Overview of Gallium Metal Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of the Gallium Metal Industry

2.2 Gallium Metal Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.3 The Policy Environment of Gallium Metal Industry in Vietnam



3. Supply and Demand of Gallium Metal Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.2 Demand Analysis



4. Import and Export of Gallium Metal Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Gallium Metal Industry

4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Gallium Metal Industry



5. Market Competition of Gallium Metal Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Gallium Metal Industry

5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Gallium Metal Industry



6. Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Gallium Metal



7. Outlook of Gallium Metal Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Gallium Metal Industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Gallium Metal Industry in Vietnam

7.3 Demand Forecast of Gallium Metal Market in Vietnam

7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Gallium Metal Industry in Vietnam



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm7hj2

