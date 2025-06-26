Trends Shaping the Armored Vehicles Market in 2025: Industry Outlook to 2030 with Regional Investment Opportunities and Competition Insights

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armored Vehicles Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), Propulsion (Conventional, Electric), System, Operation Mode, Point of Sale and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The armored vehicles market is projected to grow from USD 51.6 billion in 2025 to USD 60.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2025 to 2030. Regions with territorial disputes, such as South Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, are driving demand for advanced military equipment, resulting in significant investments in armored vehicles.

The need to maintain peace and security amid ongoing border conflicts fosters continuous investment in armored vehicles, sustaining market growth over the forecast period. Governments allocate substantial budgets toward procuring vehicles with cutting-edge technology to enhance combat capabilities and readiness against potential threats.

Market Segmentation and Drivers

Based on type, the conventional armored vehicles segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2025. These vehicles are crucial for mechanized ground forces because of their established utility in firepower, mobility, and protection. Despite innovations like drones, traditional armored vehicles remain essential in combined arms and high-intensity combat.

Significant military forces are refurbishing fleets through enhanced armor, active protection, digital fire control, and networked battle management. European, Asian, and Middle Eastern countries are modernizing systems to counter evolving threats, as evidenced by programs like the US Army M1A2 SEP upgrades and Poland's K2 tank procurement.

Leading Platform: Combat Vehicles

The combat vehicles segment is expected to lead the armored vehicle market due to their pivotal role in combat, force projection, and battlefield superiority. This includes main battle tanks (MBTs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and armored assault and reconnaissance vehicles that balance firepower, defense, and mobility.

The effectiveness of armored combat vehicles in high-intensity environments, as seen in Ukraine, has prompted countries to refurbish older fleets or acquire next-generation systems with advanced defense and networked command systems.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominance

The Asia Pacific region is projected to capture a significant market share by 2025, driven by increased defense spending and regional competition. Countries like China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan are enhancing ground forces in response to conventional and unconventional threats.

Border conflicts, such as those in the South China Sea and along the India-China border, drive investments in MBTs, IFVs, and wheeled armored vehicles. Initiatives like India's Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) and Australia's LAND 400 propel local production and global cooperation.

The Asia Pacific is also emerging as a manufacturing and export hub, with nations like South Korea and India expanding into international markets through defense partnerships and technology transfers.

Research Coverage

This market study explores the armored vehicles market across various segments, aiming to estimate its size and growth potential across different regions. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, their profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and strategies.

Key companies include Rheinmetall AG (Germany), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Oshkosh Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Hanwha Defense (South Korea).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 339 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $51.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Military Modernization Programs Growing Demand for Armored Vehicles to Tackle Cross-Border Conflicts Rising Incidences of Asymmetric Warfare Increased Global Defense Spending

Restraints Susceptibility to Mechanical and Electrical Failures Survivability Risks for Personnel Onboard Armored Vehicles

Opportunities Rising Technology Integration and Upgrades in Military Vehicles Adoption of Lifecycle Optimization Strategies for Sustainment Surge in Demand for Light Armored Vehicles in Asymmetric Warfare Increasing Procurement of Unmanned Systems by Defense Forces Rise of Next-Gen Amphibious and Arctic-Capable Platforms

Challenges Hardware and Software Malfunctions High Costs of Main Battle Tanks



