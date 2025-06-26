Oeno Turns 10: A Decade of Excellence in Fine Wine and Whisky

LONDON, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A landmark event at Oeno House reflects on a decade of innovation, growth, and excellence Oeno Group, the London-based fine wine and whisky investment firm, commemorated its tenth anniversary with an immersive private event at Oeno House, the Group’s flagship boutique in the Royal Exchange. The celebration, produced in collaboration with Red8 Gallery, offered an evocative journey through the milestones that have defined Oeno’s rise to global prominence over the past decade.

Presented as a curated exhibition of taste and narrative, each milestone highlighted the Group’s relentless drive to redefine fine wine and spirits for the modern investor and collector.

Milestone 1: The First Pour (2015)

Oeno’s journey began with the sale of its inaugural bottle: a 2008 Zýmē Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva “La Mattonara”. This marked the inception of a mission to democratise access to the world’s finest wines.

Milestone 2: Launch of Oeno Trade (2018)

The creation of Oeno Trade established a dynamic platform connecting private collectors with the international trade sector, ushering in a new era of transparency and opportunity within wine commerce.

Milestone 3: Silver Heights, Pioneering Chinese Fine Wine (2019)

In 2019, Oeno introduced Silver Heights to the UK market, affirming its commitment to showcasing excellence from emerging wine-producing regions such as China.

Milestone 4: Wine for Good (2021)

At the Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction, Oeno successfully bid on the iconic “Pièce des Présidents”, raising €800,000 for charitable causes. The milestone reflected Oeno’s belief in the transformative power of wine beyond the bottle.

Milestone 5: Opening of Oeno House (2021)

The opening of Oeno House brought to life a new model for fine wine retail and engagement, an elegant tasting venue and boutique in the heart of the City of London.

Milestone 6: Entry into Whisky (2022)

In a significant expansion of its portfolio, Oeno entered the fine whisky market, offering clients bespoke access to rare, investable spirits.

Milestone 7: Petrus in Orbit (2022)

Oeno made international headlines with the acquisition of a bottle of Petrus 2000 that had spent 438 days aboard the International Space Station, an unprecedented convergence of innovation, rarity, and storytelling.

Milestone 8: A Decade in the Glass (2025)

Guests marked the occasion with a tasting of 2015 vintage wines, offering a symbolic connection to the year Oeno was founded.

Looking to the Future

As Oeno Group enters its second decade, it continues to uphold its reputation as a trusted partner in fine wine and whisky investment, serving individual collectors and institutional investors with precision, passion, and global reach.

About Oeno Group

Founded in 2015, Oeno Group is a globally recognised fine wine and whisky investment firm headquartered in London. The Group specialises in sourcing, managing, and curating exceptional bottles for private and institutional clients. Its suite of services includes acquisition, valuation, portfolio management, and secure storage, all led by a team of seasoned experts.

Oeno House, located in the Royal Exchange, serves as the Group’s flagship retail and tasting space.

CONTACT [Sid Rajeswaren Chief Operating Officer]

COMPANY [Oeno Group]

PHONE [ +44 20 3885 1033 ]

EMAIL [Info@oenofuture.com]

WEB [(www.oenogroup.com]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/255bbcb7-fb73-4374-a4c8-94470f849086