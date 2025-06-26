Data Center Hybrid Cooling Market Report 2025-2035: Data Centers Embrace Hybrid Cooling Technologies for Sustainable Solutions

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Cooling Market for Data Center: Focus on Product, Application, and, Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hybrid cooling market for data centers is rapidly evolving as data centers face increasing demands for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions. Driven by high-density computing, climate concerns, and the need for more flexible cooling systems, hybrid cooling technologies that combine various cooling methods are becoming integral to modern data centers.



Market Segmentation by Application



The hybrid cooling market for data centers is segmented based on different end-user applications, each with unique requirements for cooling solutions.

These applications include:

Smaller, decentralized data centers located closer to end-users, with an emphasis on reliability and minimal footprint for cooling solutions. Others: Specialized data centers in sectors such as healthcare, retail, and telecom that also require customized hybrid cooling solutions.

Market Segmentation by Products



The hybrid cooling market is categorized into several products based on cooling techniques used. The solutions integrate air cooling, liquid cooling, evaporative cooling, and other methods to achieve energy-efficient and sustainable performance.



By Solution:

Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling (DCLC) with Air Cooling: Hybrid systems that use liquid cooling for high-density components while traditional air cooling is used for other areas in the data center.

Hybrid systems that use liquid cooling for high-density components while traditional air cooling is used for other areas in the data center. Immersion Cooling with Airflow Systems: Combines liquid immersion cooling for servers with airflow systems to expel heat, optimizing energy efficiency.

Combines liquid immersion cooling for servers with airflow systems to expel heat, optimizing energy efficiency. Evaporative Cooling with Air-Side Economization: This hybrid method uses evaporative cooling systems alongside economizers to reduce mechanical cooling and utilize free cooling during favorable climate conditions.

This hybrid method uses evaporative cooling systems alongside economizers to reduce mechanical cooling and utilize free cooling during favorable climate conditions. Others: Other hybrid cooling methods include chilled beam system, close-coupled cooling solutions, and advanced two-phase cooling systems.

Market Segmentation by Region

Regional Overview



The market is analyzed globally with a focus on regional dynamics, growth drivers, and challenges.



Key Regional Segments

Rapid expansion driven by countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and other emerging markets with significant technological adoption. Rest-of-the-World: Insights into regions including South America, the Middle East, and Africa, detailing localized market challenges and growth opportunities.

Companies Profiled



This section profiles key players in the Hybrid Cooling Market. Leading companies include:

Asetek

CoolIT Systems

Vertiv

Trane Technologies

AIREDALE

Daikin Applied

STULZ

Munters

LiquidStack

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Schneider Electric

Aligned Data Centers

HiRef

Coolcentric

Rittal

Each company profile provides an overview, product portfolio, competitive positioning, target customer segments, key personnel, and market share insights.

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers: Increased demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. Growing power density in modern data centers. Technological advancements in cooling technologies.

Market Restraints: High upfront capital expenditure for installing hybrid cooling systems. Integration challenges with existing data center infrastructure.

Market Opportunities: Growing demand for AI and HPC, driving the need for specialized cooling solutions. Increased focus on reducing operational costs and carbon footprints.



Key Questions Answered

What is the current market size and growth rate?

Who are the key players in the market, and what are their market shares?

What are the major market trends and drivers?

What challenges or restraints are affecting the market?

What are the opportunities for growth in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview



2. Hybrid Cooling Market for Data Center (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Hybrid Cooling Market for Data Center (by End-Use Application)

2.3.1 Cloud Data Centers

2.3.2 Enterprise Data Centers

2.3.3 Colocation Data Centers

2.3.4 High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centers

2.3.5 Edge Data Centers

2.3.6 Others



3. Hybrid Cooling Market for Data Center (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Hybrid Cooling Market for Data Center (by Solution)

3.3.1 Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling (DCLC) with Air Cooling

3.3.2 Immersion Cooling with Airflow Systems

3.3.3 Evaporative Cooling with Air-Side Economization

3.3.4 Others



4. Global Hybrid Cooling Market for Data Center (by Region)



5. Companies Profiled

