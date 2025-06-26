Introducing the New Toronto.com: A Bold, Curated Celebration of the City

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching today, Toronto.com is being reimagined as a fresh lifestyle platform that reflects the way Torontonians live, connect and experience their city. With a fun, inclusive and knowledgeable voice, Toronto.com will deliver expertly curated content that highlights the people, places and third spaces - the social spots beyond home and work - that make Toronto unforgettable.

“We’re creating something different that feels more accessible - a go-to destination that feels like a friend who truly knows the city,” says Editor-in-Chief Yasmin Aboelsaud, a seasoned journalist with leadership experience in digital lifestyle content. “Whether you’re looking for the perfect patio, planning a local escape, or discovering a new neighbourhood, Toronto.com is your expert companion.”

At a time when 37% of Torontonians report feeling lonely at least three days a week (Vital Signs Report, 2023), Toronto.com is reimagining local media with content that connects. With no hard news or politics, the platform delivers engaging stories, thoughtful guides and insider recommendations that spotlight the best of the city, from hidden restaurants and cultural gems to weekend getaways and everyday third-place hangouts creating an advertiser brand-safe environment.

Editorial highlights will include:

T.O. Do – A curated guide to Toronto and surrounding areas’ most exciting happenings, from major festivals and concerts to hidden gem experiences to spark curiosity and foster a sense of community among residents and visitors alike.

– A curated guide to Toronto and surrounding areas’ most exciting happenings, from major festivals and concerts to hidden gem experiences to spark curiosity and foster a sense of community among residents and visitors alike. Food & Drink – A celebration of Toronto’s ever-evolving culinary scene, spotlighting trending dishes, rising chefs and the mixologists behind the city’s most talked-about spots. Readers can expect insider recommendations and deep dives into the city’s most flavourful stories.

– A celebration of Toronto’s ever-evolving culinary scene, spotlighting trending dishes, rising chefs and the mixologists behind the city’s most talked-about spots. Readers can expect insider recommendations and deep dives into the city’s most flavourful stories. Travel – A local-first travel lens with day trips and weekend getaways that invite discovery beyond the city limits. This section explores underrated destinations in Ontario and nearby regions, encouraging readers to adventure close to home.

– A local-first travel lens with day trips and weekend getaways that invite discovery beyond the city limits. This section explores underrated destinations in Ontario and nearby regions, encouraging readers to adventure close to home. Life – A wide-ranging look at how Torontonians live, from fitness and wellness to real estate, culture and art. Features include profiles of unique experiences, new gallery shows and behind-the-scenes peeks at film and TV moments shot across the city.

– A wide-ranging look at how Torontonians live, from fitness and wellness to real estate, culture and art. Features include profiles of unique experiences, new gallery shows and behind-the-scenes peeks at film and TV moments shot across the city. Bi-annual printed guides with the first coming November 2025

with the first coming November 2025 Two newsletters all about the city: T.O. Day bringing you your daily dose of the latest to your inbox, and T.O. Do to help you fill your social calendar.

Proudly Canadian-owned and operated, Toronto.com offers a reimagined way for longtime residents, newcomers and visitors to connect more deeply with the city and with one another. Audiences can follow along as new content, guides and real-world experiences roll out throughout the year.

Joining Toronto.com in its inaugural reimagination year are presenting sponsor – Niagara Parks, secondary sponsor – City Cruises Toronto, and supporting sponsors – Corona Canada (a Labatt Breweries of Canada product), Liberty Entertainment Group, and Little Canada. We’re excited to bring these sponsors along on the ride as we introduce Toronto.com to a new audience. For media inquiries or to learn more, please contact:

About Toronto.com

Toronto.com, part of Torstar Corporation, has been redesigned to provide locals and visitors with fun, diverse, engaging and inspiring content. From must-visit local travel destinations within driving distance, to the latest patios worth exploring, Toronto.com highlights the city’s ever-evolving landscape and offers fresh insights daily. Let’s discover (and rediscover) Toronto’s third spaces and celebrate everything that makes our city extraordinary.

Toronto starts here.

