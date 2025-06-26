3D Printing Market in the U.S. Set to Hit $11,176.6 Million by 2029: Healthcare, Aerospace & Automotive Propel 3D Printing Growth

Delray Beach, FL, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "3D Printing Market Size by Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Services) Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling, Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering), Process (Powder Bed Fusion, Material Extrusion, Binder Jetting)- Global Forecast to 2029" The US 3D Printing market is expected to reach USD 11,176.6 million by 2029, up from USD 5,655.4 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2024 to 2029.

The US 3D printing market has experienced strong growth over recent years, bolstered by heightened uptake across multiple industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing. Accelerated demand for rapid prototyping, customized manufacture, and economical manufacturing has led to investments in innovative 3D printing solutions.

North America accounted for the largest share of 38.1% of the 3D Printing Market in 2023.

List of Players in the 3D Printing Industry:

Stratasys (US),

3D Systems, Inc. (US),

EOS GmbH (Germany),

General Electric (US),

Desktop Metal, Inc. (US),

voxeljet AG (Germany),

HP Development Company, L.P. (US),

SLM Solutions (Germany.

US 3D Printing Market Segmentation:

Selective laser sintering (SLAs) technology to have highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) is expected to have the highest CAGR among market participants in the 3D printing industry as it is able to produce strong, complex components without support material. Growing use in aerospace, automotive, and medical applications drives demand as manufacturers seek cost-saving, high-performing end-use production and rapid prototyping processes. Material science developments, particularly high-performance composites and polymers, drive its popularity too. Concurrently, increased investment by companies such as 3D Systems and Stratasys in industrial SLS solutions are driving market growth. With more and more businesses shifting towards digital manufacturing as well as mass customization, the future of SLS is looking better to grow its base in the coming years.

Services by offering to have the highest market share in the market during the forecast period.

In the 3D printing industry, the services segment accounted for the maximum market share and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the next few years. Growing demand for on-demand manufacturing, rapid prototyping, and production of tailored parts is fueling 3D printing services growth. Companies are out-sourcing 3D printing to specialized service providers for the hopes of lowering the cost, enhancing manufacturing flexibility, and benefiting from advanced printing technology at little capital investment. Companies such as Stratasys (US), 3D Systems (US), and HP (US) are growing their service lines, including design support, material selection, and post-processing. Also, the emergence of digital manufacturing networks and 3D printing based on cloud computing is driving additive manufacturing towards becoming affordable for companies of all sizes.

