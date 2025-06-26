Crown of Life and Financial Harvest Announce First NFL Player Affiliation

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown of Life Advisors proudly announces its affiliation with NFL wide receiver Jaylin Lane. Crown of Life is a division of Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors , dedicated to providing personalized wealth management and financial planning services to collegiate and professional athletes. With firsthand insights into the unique demands and decisions athletes face, from NIL to contracts to post-career asset management, Crown of Life takes athletes beyond what is thought possible with their wealth.

Lane, a former wide receiver at Virginia Tech, was the 26th pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As part of the Washington Commanders, Lane is projected to start immediately as a punter/kick returner and will compete for playing time his first year, most likely as a Slot Receiver or “WR3”. The National Football League Players Association recognized Lane as a Premier Rookie for 2025.

Kellen H. Williams, Principal and Wealth Advisor at Financial Harvest and co-founder of Crown of Life Advisors, said, “Most advisors see dollar signs when an athlete walks in. I see someone juggling 5 a.m. workouts, game film, memorizing a playbook, and family obligations while attempting to make sense of a signing bonus. By working with our team, Jaylin is well-positioned to focus on this important next step in his life. He can devote his energy to his career, confident that Crown of Life is working in partnership with him now, and for decades ahead.”

Kellen is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and holds FINRA Series 7, 66, 9 and 10. He played four years of Division I NCAA football at Vanderbilt University. He is the son of Reggie Williams, an NFL legend, and the brother of state and national championship winners in track and field and wrestling. His older brother is a professional mixed martial artist and coach. “I have an understanding of the athlete’s experience because I have personally witnessed or lived the challenges of elite athletes at every level.”

About Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors

David Witter, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and a Certified Succession Planner™ in partnership with his wife, Katie M. Witter, licensed fiduciary Investment Advisor, Certified Succession Planner™, Wealth Advisor and Strategist, and their carefully curated team of financial industry professionals provide customized, fee-based financial planning and wealth advisory services. Clients typically hold at least $1 million in assets for investment purposes. Financial Harvest is majority owned by women and minorities.