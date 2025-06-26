CCC empowers Canadian exporters to fight forced labour and corruption

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is collaborating with TRACE International to promote good practices to counter forced labour and corruption. In the past year, 37 Canadian businesses enrolled through CCC over 700 of their employees in TRACE’s Forced Labour & Human Trafficking Training or Anti-Corruption Training.

CCC is committed to upholding Canadian values by doing business in a responsible way. As part of this commitment, CCC recommends exporters implement or improve their anti-corruption programs to protect against legal risk and foster a culture of ethics compliance. Appropriate anti-corruption policies and training, like training offered by TRACE, can help companies detect, prevent, and deter corruption or bribery, and surface possible forced labour in the supply chain for their international projects.

“Integrating modern slavery prevention and anti-corruption training into corporate culture isn’t just about meeting regulatory requirements—it’s about fostering ethical leadership, safeguarding against risks, and ultimately, building a more resilient and trusted brand in the global marketplace for Canadian companies and for our country,” said Bobby Kwon, President and CEO, CCC.

CCC is proud to make TRACE International training available to the Canadian companies it works with. TRACE is supporting Canadian exporters with two training options, one on forced labour and human trafficking that addresses industry-specific impacts of forced labour, high-risk third parties, and mitigation strategies. The other option is on anti-corruption, and it focuses on real-world case studies, compliance frameworks, and ethical decision-making. Participants receive TRACE certificates upon completion.

TRACE is a globally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing corporate transparency and combating bribery and corruption worldwide.

Testimonials

“At Space Engine Systems, innovation goes hand-in-hand with integrity. Working with CCC to enroll our team in the TRACE training is part of our commitment to responsible global business practices. As we grow our international footprint, we believe that understanding and upholding ethical standards is just as critical as advancing aerospace technology. — Pradeep Dass, President & CTO, Space Engine Systems.

“By enrolling our team in CCC’s TRACE training, Viable Power is reinforcing our commitment to ethical conduct, transparency, and the prevention of modern slavery and corruption. This training supports our mission to be a trusted Canadian partner in delivering reliable, responsible power solutions worldwide.” — Vittorio Iampietro, Vice President Operations, Viable Power.

“As a leader in Canada’s marine and shipbuilding industry, Seaspan is committed to the highest standards of integrity across our operations and international partnerships. Providing our employees with training in modern slavery prevention and anti-corruption is a reflection of our broader responsibility to our customers, our communities, and the global supply chains we support.”— Scott Shaw - Sr Director, Operational HR, Seaspan.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.