SAGA Metals Mobilizes and Commences Summer Work Programs at Recently Drilled 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada & Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the mobilization and commencement of its 2025 summer field program at the 100% owned Radar Titanium Property (the “Property”) in Labrador, Canada.

Field crews arrived on site on June 17 and have initiated ground-based geophysical surveys targeting future high-priority drill targets. Concurrently, the team is constructing an access trail along the full 20 km strike extent of the Dykes River Intrusion oxide layering zone. Mobilizing drill rigs to the Trapper Zone is a first construction priority (see Figure 1 below).

The road and trail construction aims to provide direct access to both the eastern Hawkeye Zone and the western extent of the Trapper Zone. This strategic roadwork will significantly enhance logistical efficiency and exploration capacity across the entire 20 km oxide layering zone.

Figure 1: Detail of the Radar Titanium Project showcasing the road network from the Hawkeye Zone to the Trapper Zone and location of SAGA’s 2025 field programs.

SAGA’s field team is actively clearing overgrown sections of the historic forestry road to enable access for trucks and heavy equipment to the western areas of the Property. The program began with a 6-tonne excavator, while a larger 25-tonne unit is currently in transit and will be used to complete the remaining clearing work. Once operational, the 25-tonne excavator will also be deployed to construct a new access trail extending from the northwest end of the Trapper Zone, following the oxide layering zone southward before turning east toward the western anomalies within the Hawkeye Zone. This strategically designed, drill-compatible trail is a key component of SAGA’s infrastructure development, enabling efficient mobilization of diamond drilling equipment to high-priority targets and supporting cost-effective execution of future drilling campaigns.

Figure 2: SAGA’s field team utilizes a 6-tonne excavator to clear the old forestry road that runs east-west within the Radar project

Magnetic and Electromagnetic (EM) Survey over the ‘Trapper Zone’

As previously reported, targeted VLF-EM (Very Low Frequency electromagnetic survey) and magnetic surveys from Q4 2024 successfully defined drill targets for our maiden drill program over the Hawkeye zone. Now, our crews are targeting the Trapper zone that returned one of the highest responses in the regional airborne magnetic survey. SAGA has mobilized two geophysical crews to ensure complete survey coverage across the Trapper Zone within the next four weeks. Planned is a highly detailed magnetic and VLF-EM-survey over the northern anomaly of the Trapper zone.

Due to the strength of the magnetic anomaly detected over the Trapper zone, SAGA’s geological team has had to continually recalibrate the geophysics instruments. To mitigate this, the Company has mobilized an additional instrument and expanded the team with two more personnel.

The survey employs a 25-meter station spacing along lines separated by 50 meters, allowing for detailed mapping of magnetic and conductive features associated with magnetite mineralization. This high-resolution approach is critical for accurately defining subsurface targets and enhancing confidence in drill planning for this promising western extension. The ultimate objective is to develop a magnetic inversion model—comparable to that successfully used at Hawkeye—to guide follow-up drilling along the broader 20-kilometre oxide layering trend.

Figure 3: SAGA’s field team conducting the magnetic and electromagnetic survey, including Very Low Frequency (VLF-EM) on the Radar Titanium Project

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA, comments: “We are fortunate to have exceptional infrastructure at the Radar Titanium project. The ability to complete low-cost maintenance on the forestry road and access trail into the Trapper zone will only further enhance the cost-effectiveness of future programs, adding tremendous value to shareholders. We are excited to have two teams conducting geophysics over the Trapper zone, with interpretations expected by mid-summer. As I previously mentioned, early indications suggest the Trapper zone contains some of the strongest magnetic anomalies, and we’ll be utilizing the magnetic inversions to delineate drill targets similar to the Hawkeye Zone.”

Figure 4: Radar Property map, depicting aeromagnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill program. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is shown. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Overview:

The Company’s 100%-owned Radar Property is located 10 km from the coastal city of Cartwright, Labrador, benefiting from tremendous infrastructure, including road access, deep-water port, airstrip and nearby hydro-electric power. The Radar Property comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface.

The Dykes River intrusive complex is a recently recognized Mesoproterozoic layered mafic intrusion (Gower, 2017). It has gained attention due geological similarities to large AMCG-type intrusions and a very extensive titanium–vanadium–iron (Ti-V-Fe) rich layer.

Radar Ti-V-Fe Project 2025 Winter Drill Program Highlights:

Analytical results have been received on all seven diamond drill holes from the 2025 winter program.

Combined with petrographic analysis, these assays confirm that the primary economic mineral is vanadiferous titanomagnetite, favourable for simplified metallurgical processing.

Notable intercepts of vanadiferous titanomagnetite from the 2025 winter drill program include: 20.2 meters grading 31.35% Fe , 6.32% TiO₂ , and 0.435% V₂O₅ in HEZ-07 57.7 meters grading 27.09% Fe, 5.305% TiO₂, and 0.365% V₂O₅ in HEZ-07 25.0 meters grading 19.92% Fe , 4.14% TiO₂ , and 0.213% V₂O₅ in HEZ-05 31.5 meters grading 25.95% Fe, 5.34% TiO 2 and 0.28% V 2 O 5 in HEZ-01 50 meters grading 24.49% Fe, 4.74% TiO 2 and 0.305 % V 2 O 5 in HEZ-04 28 meters grading 20.11% Fe, 4.22% TiO₂, and 0.214% V₂O₅ in HEZ-06 37 meters grading 12.4% Fe, 4.17% TiO₂, and 0.069% V₂O₅ in HEZ-02 55 meters grading 11.37% Fe, 4.07% TiO₂, and 0.051% V₂O₅ in HEZ-03

Titanomagnetite-rich zones average between 20% and 40% titanomagnetite, with localized massive layers exceeding 60%.

Drilling has confirmed the presence of oxide layering and associated magnetic anomalies to vertical depths of up to 300 meters.

Current drilling has tested just 1/40th of the identified 20 km strike extent of the oxide layering zone within the Dykes River Intrusion (refer to Figure 4 for map view).



(Click here to see SAGA’s news release dated May 5, 2025 for full information on holes HEZ-01 & HEZ-04, here to see SAGA’s news release dated May 26, 2025 for full information on holes HEZ-05 & HEZ-07 and here to see SAGA’s news release dated May 29, 2025 for full information on holes HEZ-06, HEZ-02 & HEZ-03)

Engaged Alphabridge Group Inc. for Equity Research Coverage

The Company has engaged Alphabridge Group Inc. (“Alphabridge”) to provide equity research coverage on the Company for an initial term of one year, beginning on June 25, 2025. Total consideration payable to Alphabridge is $15,000 plus GST. Alphabridge services will be provided via its principal Vasant Jain, based out of Vancouver, BC. Alphabridge and its principal are arm’s length to the Company, and to the knowledge of the Company hold no securities of the Company as of the date hereof.

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project disclosed in this news release.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The Company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds additional exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on discovering titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, contact:

SAGA Metals Corp.

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321

Email: info@sagametals.com

www.sagametals.com

