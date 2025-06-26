Cloudera Achieves FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization, Advancing Its Commitment to Secure Data, Analytics, and AI in the Public Sector

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, today announced that it has achieved a Moderate Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) for its Cloudera Government Solutions offering at the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®). Cloudera is now one of only 38 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions to earn FedRAMP Moderate status, placing it in an exclusive group of platforms approved to handle sensitive federal data in a public cloud environment and enabling reciprocity with Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) at Impact Level 2. This designation, now officially listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace , marks the first step in the journey to bring Cloudera’s secure data platform to the federal government cloud community.

As federal agencies accelerate digital transformation , the ability to manage large-scale datasets in cloud environments has become essential to mission delivery. With the FedRAMP Moderate Authorization designation, Cloudera enables agencies to confidently adopt a data architecture that delivers cloud-native analytics on AWS GovCloud. Building on existing agency-specific ATOs, this designation allows any federal agency to use Cloudera for mission-critical workloads while meeting FedRAMP Moderate and Department of Defense IL2 requirements.

“Federal agencies rely on trusted platforms to manage vast volumes of sensitive data – from health records and benefits systems to emergency response operations,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera. “This FedRAMP Moderate Authorization validates the trust our customers have placed in Cloudera to meet strict federal security controls while enabling the agility they need to modernize. We’ve built Cloudera to help agencies confidently evolve – whether they’re delivering real-time insights during a crisis, building AI models to detect fraud, or informing policy with trusted analytics. This designation ensures they can do so securely, at scale, in the cloud.”

Cloudera is now FedRAMP Authorized for the following components:

To learn more about Cloudera Government Solutions, visit https://www.cloudera.com/solutions/public-sector.html

