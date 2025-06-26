Micron Elevates PC Performance, Unveils Adaptive Write Technology and G9 QLC NAND

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

BOISE, Idaho, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SSDs are vital to enhancing user experience and system performance for PCs and client devices. Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced the Micron 2600 NVMe™ SSD, a value client storage solution designed for OEMs. Built with the industry’s first 9th-generation QLC NAND in an SSD, the 2600 SSD features Micron’s innovative Adaptive Write Technology™ (AWT) to deliver exceptional PCIe Gen4 performance with QLC economics.1 The Micron 2600 SSD achieves up to 63% faster sequential write and 49% faster random write speeds than competing value QLC and TLC SSDs,2 offering a best-in-class user experience for demanding client users.

“The Micron 2600 QLC SSD achieves superior performance compared to competitive value TLC drives,” said Mark Montierth, corporate vice president and general manager of the Mobile and Client Business Unit at Micron Technology. “Micron’s unparalleled combination of high-performance G9 NAND and innovative Adaptive Write Technology unlocks the performance previously only considered possible with TLC drives and is in qualification with Micron’s OEM customers. This Micron innovation milestone allows for broader commercial adoption of QLC NAND.”

Optimized QLC NAND performance

Micron AWT improves the write performance of QLC NAND by delivering an industry-first multi-tiered SLC, TLC and QLC dynamic caching architecture to improve sequential write speeds. Improved write performance provides up to four times faster sequential write speeds while continuously writing up to 800GB of data to a 2TB SSD.3

The cutting-edge six-plane NAND architecture of Micron’s 2Tb G9 QLC NAND allows for higher degrees of parallelism and increases read and write commands issued to the NAND simultaneously to improve performance. With speeds up to 3.6 GB/s, the 2600 SSD offers the fastest NAND I/O rate now shipping in a client SSD.4

Storage matters

Powerful PC storage solutions enable improved application productivity and optimized user experience. The Micron 2600 SSD transforms everyday computing experiences, significantly boosting productivity for commonly used applications.

Enhanced performance : The 2600 SSD accelerates data access, along with read and write speeds, leading to quicker boot times, faster application launch time and enhanced system responsiveness. Reduced OS image installation time ensures more efficient manufacturing process and fast commercial PC drive imaging for IT departments.

: The 2600 SSD accelerates data access, along with read and write speeds, leading to quicker boot times, faster application launch time and enhanced system responsiveness. Reduced OS image installation time ensures more efficient manufacturing process and fast commercial PC drive imaging for IT departments. AI PC applications: Storage performance is a key contributor to advancements in AI-driven applications. The 2600 SSD’s fast read access allows AI models to be loaded quickly, enabling seamless transitions between tasks.

User experience: AWT helps ensure active data is optimally stored in the SSD, resulting in smoother performance for content creation, casual gaming and everyday computing. In PCMark® 10 testing, the 2600 SSD achieved up to 44% better scoring and 43% better bandwidth versus competitive value TLC SSDs, helping demonstrate the excellent user experience provided by the 2600 SSD.5



The Micron 2600 NVMe SSD is now shipping to OEMs globally in 22x30mm, 22x42mm, and 22x80mm form factors, with capacities ranging from 512GB to 2TB. The variation of smaller form factors, capacity options and a single-sided design is perfect for handhelds, ultra-thin laptops and workstations. For example, the compact 2TB, 22x30mm form factor is ultra-small and high-capacity for use in limited-space designs such as handheld gaming devices.

For more information, visit the Micron 2600 Client SSD webpage .

Industry quotes

“The Micron 2600 QLC SSD is one of the best examples of client storage, bringing high-capacity, efficient and responsive performance to modern computing. As AMD advances processor technology, Micron’s innovations help users get the best possible user experience for everyday applications,” said Joe Macri, senior vice president and chief technology officer of Compute and Graphics at AMD.

“Building upon Micron's legacy of NAND innovation, the Micron G9 QLC NAND has the potential to set a new level of performance for QLC NAND. As part of our ongoing collaborative efforts, IBM is eager for the opportunity to integrate this exceptional NAND into our products,” said Alistair Symon, vice president of Storage Systems Development at IBM Storage.

“The Micron 2600 SSD is a groundbreaking product that showcases the power and potential of Intel's latest technology. We are excited to see this innovative solution transform the industry and drive new levels of performance for value SSDs on Intel Platforms. Furthermore, the Micron 2600 SSD is now included on Intel’s Platform Component List (PCL),” said Todd Lewellen, vice president of the Client Ecosystem Group at Intel.

“The Micron 2600 SSD, powered by Phison's industry-leading E29T controller, supports high NAND flash speeds, redefining user experiences for value-based client SSDs. In the data center storage realm, Micron's G9 QLC NAND marks a significant technological advancement that will bolster our lightning-fast Pascari enterprise drives,” said K.S. Pua, chief executive officer at Phison.

“Micron G9 QLC NAND is a substantial leap forward in QLC NAND technology. Pure Storage continues to lead the way in QLC NAND deployment for the enterprise, and now for hyperscale customers. The initiation of the testing and implementation phases for the innovative Micron G9 QLC NAND marks a significant milestone for both companies,” said Bill Cerreta, vice president and general manager of Hyperscale at Pure Storage.

Additional resources:

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Product and Technology Communications Contact:

Mengxi Liu Evensen

+1 (408) 444-2276

productandtechnology@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact

Satya Kumar

+1 (408) 450-6199

satyakumar@micron.com

1 AWT is available on select 2600 SSD SKUs and may not be available from every OEM.

2 SSD comparisons are based on currently in-production, commonly available 2TB QLC & value TLC NAND client SSDs from the top five competitive suppliers of OEM SSDs by revenue (using 1TB where the supplier does not offer 2TB), excluding consoles and Apple® products, as per Forward Insights analyst report, “SSD Supplier Status Q1/25”. Performance comparisons are based on publicly available data sheet information.

3 Refers to rated capacity, formatted capacity will be less, 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. AWT accelerates large file transfers for 40% of the SSD capacity based on internal Micron testing results.

4 Statements are based on publicly available information and Micron lab testing results available at the time of product announcement. NAND analysis based on production NAND from the top five competitive NAND suppliers, as noted in the Forward Insights analyst report, “NAND Quarterly Insights Q1/25.” SSD analysis is based on currently in-production, commonly available 2TB QLC & value TLC client SSDs from the top five competitive suppliers of OEM SSDs by revenue (using 1TB where the supplier does not offer 2TB), excluding consoles and Apple® products, as per Forward Insights analyst report, “SSD Supplier Status Q1/25.”