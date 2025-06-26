Ouinex Enters Final Countdown to Launch: The First Exchange to Truly Unite Crypto and Global Finance

Dubai, UAE , June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ouinex, the next-generation trading platform designed for the modern investor, is proud to announce it has entered the final phase before its global launch. The platform is now live for beta testers from its community — marking the beginning of a new era where crypto and traditional finance converge into one seamless experience.

At the core of Ouinex’s innovation is a powerful breakthrough: for the first time, users can trade traditional financial instruments — including stocks, commodities, indices, and forex — directly using their crypto holdings. No conversions. No exit to fiat. Just a single, unified trading environment.

“This is more than a platform — it’s a paradigm shift,” said Ilies Larbi, CEO and Founder of Ouinex. “Trading today is fragmented — crypto on one platform, TradFi on another, and fiat conversions in between. With Ouinex, it’s all unified. One account, one interface, no conversions. Just seamless access to global markets — straight from your crypto wallet.”

One Wallet. All Markets. Zero Conversions.

Unlike conventional platforms that treat crypto and TradFi as separate silos, Ouinex delivers a fully integrated multi-asset experience:

Use crypto as collateral to access deep liquidity across global markets

Trade FX, stocks, indices, and commodities directly — without touching fiat

Navigate every asset class from a single, intuitive interface

Ouinex lets traders move fluidly between markets, unlocking maximum flexibility without compromising on speed or control.

Rodolphe Steffan, founder of InteractivTrading and shareholder in Ouinex — one of the largest active trading communities in Europe — shared his vision: “Our Traders have been waiting for a platform like this. Ouinex brings the future of trading into one place and we are putting the full force of the InteractivTrading community behind it — not just for beta testing, but to fuel its global growth.”

Infrastructure That Works for Traders — Not Against Them

Ouinex is built from the ground up to deliver fairness, transparency, and high performance. Its proprietary No-CLOB execution model eliminates the structural disadvantages that plague traditional order books — protecting retail traders from front-running, slippage, and market manipulation.

Beta Testing in Progress

Select users are now testing the full suite of Ouinex’s capabilities. Early feedback is already shaping the final refinements ahead of the platform’s global launch. This final beta phase marks the last major milestone before Ouinex opens its doors to the broader trading community. Users can join the beta and secure early access now at www.ouinex.com.

About OUINEX

Ouinex is a global trading platform redefining access to financial markets — fusing crypto and traditional assets in a single, seamless environment. With $5.8M raised from over 10,000 active retail traders, and more than 65 million $OUIX tokens sold, Ouinex has already attracted a vibrant community of 45K+ on Telegram and 38K+ on X — pre-launch. Traders can access five major asset classes — including spot crypto, crypto perpetuals, forex, indices, stocks and commodities derivatives — all from one account and interface, with regulatory coverage across five continents.

Media Contact:

press@ouinex.com

www.ouinex.com



