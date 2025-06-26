Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Size to Surpass USD 26.40 Billion by 2032, at 9.68% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Size was valued at USD 11.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.40 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.68% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Fire Sprinkler Systems Gaining Momentum Amid Rising Safety Awareness and Smart Technology Integration

Demand for the fire sprinkler systems is bolstered by the need for protection of property and life across residential, commercial and industrial segments, awareness about fire protection and stringent government regulations. Another accelerating factor of adoption is technological progress in smart and automated sprinkler systems. In addition, rising urbanization and infrastructure development are fueling demand for fire safety solutions, which is why fire sprinklers have become integral in modern construction practices.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd . (India - Fire Protection Systems)

. (India - Fire Protection Systems) Minimax GmbH & Co. KG (Germany - Fire Suppression & Protection Systems)

(Germany - Fire Suppression & Protection Systems) Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC (USA - Fire Alarm & Sprinkler Monitoring Systems)

(USA - Fire Alarm & Sprinkler Monitoring Systems) Rapidrop Global Ltd. (UK - Fire Sprinkler Systems & Components)

(UK - Fire Sprinkler Systems & Components) Reliable (USA - Fire Sprinklers & Suppression Systems)

(USA - Fire Sprinklers & Suppression Systems) Victaulic Company (USA - Fire Protection Piping & Sprinkler Systems)

(USA - Fire Protection Piping & Sprinkler Systems) Viking Group Inc. (USA - Fire Sprinklers & Suppression Systems)

(USA - Fire Sprinklers & Suppression Systems) Cosco Fire Protection (USA - Fire Sprinklers, Alarms & Suppression Systems)

(USA - Fire Sprinklers, Alarms & Suppression Systems) Ferguson Enterprises, LLC . (USA - Fire Protection Products & Plumbing Supplies)

. (USA - Fire Protection Products & Plumbing Supplies) Kaufman Fire Protection Services (USA - Fire Sprinkler & Suppression Systems)

(USA - Fire Sprinkler & Suppression Systems) American Fire Protection Group, Inc. (USA - Fire Alarm, Sprinkler & Suppression Systems)

(USA - Fire Alarm, Sprinkler & Suppression Systems) Guardian Fire Protection Services, LLC (USA - Fire Extinguishers, Sprinklers & Alarms)

(USA - Fire Extinguishers, Sprinklers & Alarms) Fike Corporation (USA - Fire Suppression & Explosion Protection Systems)

(USA - Fire Suppression & Explosion Protection Systems) Koorse Fire & Security (USA - Fire Alarm & Security Systems)

(USA - Fire Alarm & Security Systems) Honeywell International Inc. (USA - Fire Detection & Security Systems)

(USA - Fire Detection & Security Systems) Emerson Electric Co . (USA - Fire Protection Controls & Automation)

. (USA - Fire Protection Controls & Automation) Cintas Corporation (USA - Fire Protection Equipment & Safety Services)

Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 11.49 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 26.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.68% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Product, Service)

• By Product(Wet-pipe Sprinkler System, Dry-pipe Sprinkler System, Pre-action Sprinkler System, Deluge Sprinkler System)

• By End Use(Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Accelerates with Strong Demand Across Components Products Applications and Expanding Safety Regulations

By Component

Fire sprinkler systems market is segmented into products that accounted for approximately 74% of total revenue in 2023, owing to increasing demand of advanced sprinkler heads, control valves, and other components across different end-use applications.

Over 2024–2032, the services segment of the fire sprinkler systems market is likely to gain momentum due to rising need for maintenance, upgrades, inspections, and retrofitting of services to comply with changing safety measures and standards.

By Product

In 2023, the Wet-Pipe Sprinkler System segment captured the highest share of around 54% of the total revenue of fire sprinkler systems due to high reliability and low maintenance and it is the most widely adopted type of sprinkler system found in commercial and residential buildings.

Dry-Pipe Sprinkler System segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 in the fire sprinkler system market and this is attributed to its use in cold environments and increased demand for installation of dry pipe sprinklers in unheated buildings such as parking structures & warehouses.

By End-Use

The commercial segment accounted for nearly 49% of fire sprinkler system market share in 2023, owing to stringent fire safety regulations and installation of the systems in offices, malls, hospitals, and other commercial buildings.

In the residential sector, the fire sprinkler system market is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, from 2024 to 2032, primarily due to increasing awareness about fire safety, government incentives to adopt sprinkler systems, and significant allotment of space for sprinkler and suppression systems in new housing developments.

Regional Trends: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead

North America led the fire sprinkler system market in 2023 with almost 40% of total revenue share due to high fire safety regulations, developed infrastructure, and extensive applications in residential, commercial, and industrial segments. North America dominated fire sprinkler systems market with the United States registering significant market share during the forecast years owing to stringent norms and implementation in major industries.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest-growing fire sprinkler system market from 2024 to 2032 due to rapid urbanization, increasing construction, heightened awareness of fire safety, and favorable government initiatives across emerging economies such as China and India. The Asia-Pacific fire sprinkler systems market is divided into three regions China, Japan and India.

Europe represents a key market for fire sprinkler systems, attributed to the stringent safety regulations, modernization of infrastructure, and increasing emphasis on fire protection in the commercial and industrial facilities across the region. Market growth in the region is also being propelled by technological advancement and new retrofitting projects.

With the surge in construction activities, significant awareness of fire safety, and growing investments in commercial and industrial infrastructure, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are anticipated to be the emerging markets for fire sprinkler systems, with governments stressing the need to enhance safety standards and compliance with rules and regulations.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Potter Electric Signal introduced the Auto-Test Pressure Switch, part of its AutoITM line, designed to automate inspection and pressure testing for fire sprinkler systems enhancing reliability and reducing human error.

In November 2024, Victaulic launched FireLock™ Installation-Ready™ fittings for faster, bolt on installation of fire protection piping, cutting installation time by 50%.

