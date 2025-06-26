SafeSpace Global Corporation Partners with Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to Enhance Safety Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

SafeSpace AI Platform to be Piloted on Seven KCATA Buses

Knoxville, TN, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTC PINK: SSGC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic test pilot program with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Kansas City will host six soccer matches and is actively preparing for an influx of up to 650,000 over a two-month period. The integration of SafeSpace technology is a critical component of KCATA’s comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and security of both residents and visitors alike.

An initial Phase 1 deployment of SafeSpace on seven buses will focus on enhancing situational awareness and initiative-taking safety measures. Following the successful implementation and evaluation of Phase 1, Phase 2 would expand the technology to an additional 20 buses. The final phase aims to equip all buses in the KCATA fleet with SafeSpace technology, ahead of the World Cup.

SafeSpace is an AI-powered platform that integrates video, audio, and sensor analytics to enhance situational awareness and support proactive safety measures. By leveraging advanced technologies, SafeSpace provides real-time monitoring and alerts, enabling swift responses to potential security threats.

This initiative is part of KCATA’s ongoing commitment to innovation, security, and service excellence. With SafeSpace Global technology in place, KCATA is setting a new standard for public transit safety ahead of one of the biggest global sporting events.

“We work every day to ensure the safety of our riders,” said Frank White, CEO of KCATA. “Just as sports stadiums and large public venues employ similar technologies, we know that large-scale events like the World Cup can, unfortunately, become situations where missing persons, human trafficking, and other high risks can occur. This is a proactive step we can take to create a safe place for our riders.”

This partnership underscores SafeSpace Global’s commitment to expanding the applications of its AI-driven safety solutions across various sectors, including public transportation. By collaborating with KCATA, the Company aims to contribute to a secure and seamless experience for all attendees of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City.

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in mutimodal AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.safespaceglobal.ai or contact SafeSpace’s media team at contact@safespaceglobal.ai.

