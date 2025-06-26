Schizophrenia Drugs Market to Hit USD 12.78 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Atypical Antipsychotics and Injectable Formulations – SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Schizophrenia Drugs Market was valued at USD 8.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.78 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.46% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The global market is largely being driven by growing demand for second-generation antipsychotics and long-acting injectables, as well as for better diagnosis and treatment access in emerging economies. Increasing awareness and increasing healthcare expenditure also promote the growth of treatment options for schizophrenia.





The U.S. market for schizophrenia drugs continues to be a significant driver of global sales, generating USD 2.84 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 4.31 billion in 2032. This growth is further supported by the country's robust regulatory environment, increased investment in research and development (R&D) for CNS drugs, and the need for long-acting injectable (LAI) treatments.

Market Overview

Schizophrenia, a long-term mental health condition that affects more than 20 million people worldwide, is increasingly considered a preeminent public health concern because of its significant burden on the affected individuals and society. The introduction of pharmacological treatments, namely second-generation antipsychotics, has ameliorated outcomes by providing treatment with improved side-effect tolerability and greater efficacy in relapse reduction. The market is also supported by the growing usage of long-acting injectables, which help access unmet medical needs on account of non-compliance with medication. New areas of research and collaborations between pharma companies are driving the next round of treatments.

Moreover, the increasing healthcare accessibility in emerging economies and the growing public expenditure on mental health are creating new enabling opportunities for market penetration. Other key factors contributing to the improvement of outcomes have been strategic partnerships, drug approvals, and technology advancements in drug delivery. As the stigma of the disease is diminished through marketing and educational efforts, and as early identification becomes more and more possible, the world market for schizophrenia drugs increases.

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 8.36 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 12.78 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 5.46% U.S. Market 2024 USD 2.84 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 4.31 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Class:

Second-generation antipsychotics held the largest market share, accounting for 72% of revenue in 2024, considering the better safety profile and lower incidence of extrapyramidal symptoms in comparison to typical antipsychotics. They are, however, often used for long-term treatment, as they also treat the positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Aripiprazole, olanzapine, and risperidone continue to be commonly used in all regions. The new generation antipsychotics are becoming the most rapidly increasing class, fueled by continued clinical development and a greater emphasis on drugs that have fewer cognitive side effects in comparison to the modifying drugs to dopamine generation of dopamine-modifying drugs.

By Treatment:

Injectable antipsychotics dominated the market in 2024, attributed to better compliance and lower relapse rates with them. Long-acting injectable (LAI) preparations, like paliperidone palmitate, are increasingly used as first-line in patients with suboptimal adherence. Novel combination treatments, such as combining psychopharmacology with digital health interventions, have emerged as potentially effective strategies to enhance treatment response in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

By Distribution Channel:

In 2024, hospital pharmacies remain the largest purchasing place for schizophrenia drugs, representing 46% of the global market. This predominance is a reflection of an increase in hospitalizations among acute schizophrenia patients, and due to the major involvement of psychiatric departments in the control of medication. E-pharmacy is expanding rapidly because of the rising trend of e-prescribing, teleconsultations for mental health, and discreet delivery services for psychiatric drugs.

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Injectable Antipsychotics

Oral Antipsychotics

By Class

Second-Generation Antipsychotics Risperdal (Risperidone) Seroquel (Quetiapine) Invega (Paliperidone) Geodon (Ziprasidone) Latuda (Lurasidone) Saphris (Asenapine) Aristada (Aripiprazole Lauroxil) Fanapt (Iloperidone) Zyprexa (Olanzapine) Vraylar (Cariprazine)

Third-Generation Antipsychotics Abilify (Aripiprazole)

Others First-Generation Antipsychotics Generics



By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the schizophrenia drugs industry with a revenue of 40% in 2024, owing to excellent research facilities, favorable reimbursement policies, and a high penetration rate. The U.S. especially profits from ongoing innovation in drug development for disorders of the brain and a strong clinical pipeline.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region on account of improved healthcare systems, growing mental health awareness, and increased investment in psychiatric facilities. Key growth factors such as growth in awareness about generics and its benefits, increase in levels of population-based drug treatment, and surge in number of covered lives are expected to boost the market in coming years, especially in India and China where more and more people are being exposed to generic antipsychotic treatment and advanced treatments types, making the above region a potential market for the product.

Recent Developments

Spinogenix Inc. began a Phase 2 study in adult schizophrenia patients in September 2024 to assess the efficacy and safety of SPG302.

Karuna Therapeutics reported in October 2024 that it has filed a New Drug Application for KarXT, an investigational treatment for schizophrenia, with the FDA.

Lundbeck introduced Vyepti SC in January 2024 as part of the CNS Portfolio to increase adherence in psychiatric disorders.

