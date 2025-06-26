Mexico Aerospace Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2025-2034

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Aerospace Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico aerospace market size reached USD 11.73 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.20% between 2025 and 2034, reaching almost USD 57.36 Billion by 2034.



Nearshoring has emerged as one of the key market trends. This can be attributed to disruptions in global supply chain networks, which have prompted companies to shift their operations towards their main markets. Moreover, the low cost of manufacturing aerospace vehicles in Mexico, coupled with significant enhancements in quality (30%) and efficiency (50%), is expected to contribute towards the growth of the Mexico aerospace market.





The thriving metal mechanics sector of Monterrey has led to its emergence as a critical aerospace manufacturing hub. In November 2022, Honeywell International Inc. announced plans to expand its operations in the Global Centre of Supply Chain Excellence in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Moreover, the expansion of operations by major aerospace companies located in Baja California is expected to foster innovations in the interior designs of aircraft, thereby supporting the market growth.



Mexico Aerospace Market Growth



The growth of the commercial aviation sector has fuelled the demand for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, thereby driving the market expansion. The need for modernisation of existing airline fleets, particularly those of low-cost carriers, including Interjet and Volga, is a key trend in Mexico aerospace market. Moreover, the ageing structure of Mexico's military fleet has also increased demand for MRO services, thereby impacting the aerospace market favourably.



Recent Developments



As per the Mexico aerospace market analysis, Airbus Helicopters established a partnership with the government of Queretaro in July 2022 for the expansion of the industrial activities of Airbus in Mexico. This partnership was expected to boost the production of single-aisle aircraft doors as well as create new jobs in the country.



Industry Outlook



According to the Mexico aerospace industry analysis, the aerospace sector witnessed an increase of 15% from 2010-2020, As per the FEMIA estimates, the aerospace sector had 368 manufacturing firms and organisations in 2022. The aerospace industry has a prominent presence in the states of Baja California (Tijuana-Mexicali), Chihuahua, Sonora, Queretaro, and Nuevo Leon.



Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) is responsible for the management of 13 airports in northern and central Mexico. As per the data from 2022, the passenger traffic at these airports witnessed a growth of 47.7%. OMA also aims to expand the capacity of Monterrey airport by 50% to accommodate more passengers and flights. Meanwhile, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) is responsible for the management of 12 Pacific coast airports and 2 in Kingston and Montego Bay (Jamaica).



As per the data from the International Trade Administration, the aerospace companies in Mexico grew from 100 in 2004 to over 368 by the middle of 2022. Mexico has also drawn foreign direct investment (FDI) worth USD 5.5 billion in 2020-21, which contributes to the growth of the Mexico aerospace industry. The total import in the market was USD 5.3 billion, whereas US imports accounted for around USD 4.4 billion.



The Federal Aviation Administration of the US announced that it has categorised Mexico's aviation safety to category 1 status again after two years of efforts between civil aviation authorities of the two countries. This move is expected to strengthen the position of Mexico's aerospace sector globally.



As per the industry reports, airlines, airport operators, airport on-site enterprises (restaurants and retail), aircraft manufacturers, and air navigation service providers provide employment to 278,000 people in Mexico and contribute around USD 14 billion to the country's GDP, which boosts the overall Mexico aerospace industry revenue.



Expanding Investments, Strategic Location, and Government Support Fuel Growth in the Mexican Aerospace Sector

Increasing foreign direct investments (FDI) from global aerospace companies significantly boost the development and expansion of the aerospace industry in Mexico.

Mexico's strategic geographical location, with proximity to major markets like the United States and access to both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, enhances export opportunities and logistical efficiency and fuels Mexico aerospace demand growth.

Government initiatives and supportive policies, including tax incentives, infrastructure development, and investment in research and development, drive growth in the aerospace sector.

Expanding demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, driven by an increasing fleet of commercial and military aircraft, further propels market growth.

Challenges Shaping the Mexico Market due to Skilled Labor Shortages, Regulatory Compliance, and Supply Chain Issues

Shortage of skilled labour and specialized workforce in the aerospace industry poses significant challenges to growth and productivity and negatively impacts Mexico aerospace demand forecast.

Strict regulatory compliance requirements for aerospace manufacturing and safety standards necessitate continuous monitoring and adaptation, increasing operational costs.

Supply chain disruptions and dependence on imported raw materials and components affect production timelines and costs, challenging manufacturers.

High competition from established aerospace hubs in North America and Europe puts pressure on Mexican manufacturers to maintain high standards and competitive pricing.

Emerging Trends in the Mexico Aerospace Sector Focus on Innovation, Collaboration, and Sustainability

Increasing focus on innovation and research & development (R&D) to enhance technological capabilities and competitiveness in the global market aids Mexico aerospace demand.

Growing collaboration between government, industry, and academic institutions to develop a skilled workforce and drive technological advancements.

Emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices in aerospace manufacturing and operations to meet global standards and consumer expectations.

Expansion of aerospace clusters and development of specialized industrial parks to attract investment and support industry growth.

Threats and Challenges in the Mexico Market Arising from Economic Downturns, Trade Policies, and Market Competition

Economic downturns affecting investment in aerospace projects and reducing demand for air travel impact growth and Mexico aerospace market value.

Uncertainties in trade policies and international relations, particularly with major partners like the United States, impact exports and supply chains.

Intense competition from global aerospace manufacturers and emerging markets drives price pressures and necessitates continuous innovation.

Dependence on global aerospace market trends and fluctuations in demand for commercial and defence aircraft poses challenges for long-term stability and growth.

Key Players in the Mexico Market and Their Strategic Initiatives

Safran Group

Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities: Continues to invest in expanding its manufacturing footprint in Mexico, focusing on producing advanced aerospace components and enhancing local production capacity, which aids the demand of Mexico aerospace market.

Research and Development: Establishes R&D centers to innovate in aerospace technology, with a focus on propulsion systems, landing gear, and advanced materials.

Bombardier Inc.

Production of Business Jets: Strengthens its presence in Mexico by focusing on the assembly and completion of its business jet line, leveraging Mexico's skilled labor and cost efficiencies.

Supply Chain Integration: Enhances supply chain operations by collaborating with local suppliers, fostering a robust aerospace ecosystem within the region and boosting Mexico aerospace market opportunities.

Honeywell International Inc.

Advanced Avionics Systems: Develops and produces advanced avionics systems in its Mexican facilities, integrating cutting-edge technology to improve aircraft performance and safety.

Sustainability Initiatives: Implements sustainable manufacturing practices and invests in eco-friendly technologies to reduce the environmental impact of its aerospace operations.

Airbus SE

Aerostructures Manufacturing: Expands its aerostructures manufacturing capabilities in Mexico, focusing on producing key components for commercial aircraft, including fuselages and wing assemblies, which boosts Mexico aerospace market revenue.

Training and Development Programs: Invests in workforce training programs to enhance the skills of local employees, ensuring high standards of quality and productivity.

General Electric Company

Engine Components Production: Focuses on manufacturing high-precision engine components in its Mexican facilities, supporting the global demand for advanced jet engines.

Technological Innovation: Invests in research and development to introduce innovative solutions in engine efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and emissions for next-generation aircraft.

Competitive Landscape



Major companies in the Mexico aerospace industry are focusing on upscaling their manufacturing capacities to meet the increasing export demand and bolster the nation's economic growth. The key market players are:

Airbus SE

Safran SA

Bombardier Inc.

Daher

Dassault Aviation SA

Ducommun Incorporated

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Textron, Inc.

The Boeing Company

Mexico Aerospace Market Regional Analysis



The Baja California state holds a major aerospace market share in Mexico, specifically in the regions of Tijuana and Mexicali, as well as Queretaro and Nuevo Leon. These regions have flourishing aerospace markets that encompass various activities such as design, engineering, and the production and assembly of aerospace parts.



