Gauzy Celebrates One Year as a Public Company: Delivering Growth, Innovation, and Long-Term Value Creation

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technologies, commemorates its one-year anniversary as a publicly traded company, celebrating a transformational 12 months of growth, margin expansion, and innovation.

Listed on the Nasdaq on June 6, 2024, Gauzy raised $75 million in its IPO, fueling a year of operational momentum and strategic execution across its four key markets: automotive, architecture, aeronautics, and safety technology.

A Year of Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence

FY 2024 revenue reached $103.5 million, a 33% year-over-year increase, driven by accelerated adoption of dynamic smart-glass products across multiple industries.

Q4 2024 revenue and gross margin reached record-highs of 36.5% and $31.1M respectively, with Gauzy delivering positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Diversified Innovation Across Industries

Aeronautics : Gauzy’s technologies are providing cabin and cockpit shading on private jets and commercial aircraft. The company announced its cooperation with Air France in commercial cabin shading, and its growth to a commanding 95% market share in cockpit shading is expected to generate $240m in revenue over the next 10 years.

: Gauzy’s technologies are providing cabin and cockpit shading on private jets and commercial aircraft. The company announced its cooperation with Air France in commercial cabin shading, and its growth to a commanding 95% market share in cockpit shading is expected to generate $240m in revenue over the next 10 years. Safety Technology : Gauzy is rapidly expanding in the Truck & Bus Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) segment with the launch of its AI-powered Smart-Vision® Camera Monitor Systems (CMS) for trucks in Q3 2024, its FMSCA exemptions in the United States which have enabled mirrorless buses solely equipped with Gauzy’s system across New York, its ongoing supply partnership with Yutong, the world largest commercial bus manufacturer, and its and its strategic partnerships with leading distributors and integrators like Journeo and Luminator Technology Group. Smart-Vision® is currently installed in over 15,000 vehicles globally, providing enhanced visibility, reduced driver fatigue, and improved ROI for owners through lower maintenance costs and improved safety.

: Gauzy is rapidly expanding in the Truck & Bus Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) segment with the launch of its AI-powered Smart-Vision® Camera Monitor Systems (CMS) for trucks in Q3 2024, its FMSCA exemptions in the United States which have enabled mirrorless buses solely equipped with Gauzy’s system across New York, its ongoing supply partnership with Yutong, the world largest commercial bus manufacturer, and its and its strategic partnerships with leading distributors and integrators like Journeo and Luminator Technology Group. Smart-Vision® is currently installed in over 15,000 vehicles globally, providing enhanced visibility, reduced driver fatigue, and improved ROI for owners through lower maintenance costs and improved safety. Automotive : Gauzy announced it is a strategic supplier to Ferrari in serial production of its first four-door model, the implementation of its dual-technology smart glass stack by Mercedes-Benz in the Vision V, and that its SPD smart roof technology is featured in GM’s Cadillac Celestiq.

: Gauzy announced it is a strategic supplier to Ferrari in serial production of its first four-door model, the implementation of its dual-technology smart glass stack by Mercedes-Benz in the Vision V, and that its SPD smart roof technology is featured in GM’s Cadillac Celestiq. Architecture: With notable projects over the last year, Gauzy has aligned with major brands such as MSC, and is enabling sustainable building design from airports in India and Singapore, to the Washington Monument in Washington DC. The company’s certified partner distribution channel now exceeds 100 partners serving more than 60 countries. Gauzy continues to address improved energy efficiency in this market with the debut of its smart glass BIPV solution for solar harvesting to power smart glass and other electronics.

ESG & Sustainability Leadership

Smart glass is a critical enabler of energy-efficient design, and Gauzy’s technologies reduce solar heat gain and glare, resulting in up to 30% energy savings in vehicles and buildings. The company is on track to publish its first Sustainability & Impact Brief in 2026 and is actively pursuing inclusion in ESG-focused indices and funds.

Technological Leadership & IP Advantage

Gauzy holds 146 active global patents across its core technologies: LCG® PDLC Smart Glass and Smart Film, aeronautic light control (cabin and cockpit shading, helicopter windows), transparent display systems in partnership with LG Display, and Safety Tech products, including Smart-Vision® ADAS & Camera Monitor Systems (CMS), and Driver Protection Doors. The company’s vertically integrated model enables full control of its value chain, ensuring faster time-to-market, enhanced quality control, and improved margins. Partnerships with industry leading companies such as Ambarella Inc., support deep product advancements and capabilities in emerging spaces such as the AI-ification of ADAS.

Looking Ahead: 2025–2026 Strategic Priorities

Scale adoption of prefabricated smart glass stacks in U.S. and European automotive platforms.

Advance adoption of cabin shading systems in commercial aircraft cabins.

Expand Safety Tech penetration in bus, coach, and commercial truck fleets with increased adoption of CMS, collision avoidance systems, and protection doors worldwide.

Accelerate adoption of smart glazing in architectural facades, focusing on solar-powered glass, interior partitions and high-performance curtain walls for both new builds and retrofits.

Deepen co-development partnerships with Tier-1 suppliers and global OEMs.



CEO Perspective

“Our first year as a public company has validated our vision across automotive, architecture, aeronautics, and safety technology,” said Eyal Peso, CEO and Co-Founder of Gauzy. “We’ve built a differentiated, tech-driven platform that not only drives revenue and margin expansion, but also creates real-world impact, whether enhancing passenger comfort, reducing energy consumption, or saving lives in commercial fleets. We are excited by our progress to date, and look forward to delivering long-term value creation for our shareholders as we execute our differentiated business model.”

Investor Value Proposition

Gauzy is targeting a $124B smart glass and ADAS market by 2032 with its diverse product mix that serves the expansive automotive, architecture, aeronautics, and commercial vehicle safety systems markets. The company’s scalable manufacturing platform, strong IP portfolio, robust global partnerships, and alignment with ESG and energy-efficiency trends offer a compelling long-term investment opportunity.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy Ltd.’s expected financial performance, future growth, strategic plans, product development, market expansion, business outlook, and milestones. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and information currently available to the company. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to market conditions, customer demand, product performance, economic conditions, competition, and other factors beyond the company’s control.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risks that may impact Gauzy’s business, please refer to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media:

Brittany Kleiman Swisa

Gauzy Ltd.

press@gauzy.com

Investors:

Dan Scott, ICR Inc.

ir@gauzy.com