North America Aviation Market Analysis 2025-2034 Featuring Strategic Profiles of Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Embraer and Other Industry Leaders

The North America aviation market size was valued at USD 80.98 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.90% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 107.78 Billion by 2034. Market players are concentrating on producing airplanes with advanced technologies and expanding their client base by entering foreign markets.



The growing demand for air travel, driven by increasing population mobility, international trade, tourism, and business activities, serves as a primary driver for the aviation market in North America. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in aviation technologies, including fuel-efficient engines, and advanced avionics and materials, contribute to North America aviation market growth by enhancing safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability of airlines.



Key Trends and Developments



Increasing focus on electrification in aviation, growing integration of digital technologies in airports, and the emergence of urban air mobility concepts are boosting the market growth



Airbus SE has been working on the development of a hybrid electric helicopter since 2021, which includes an engine backup system (EBS) as a key component. This EBS uses a 100-kW motor to provide electric power for up to 30 seconds, offering safety improvements and paving the way for future hybridised propulsion systems in aircraft. The company has started flight tests with the engine backup system, which could eventually lead to serial production hybrid engine models. This development is part of Airbus's efforts to electrify the aviation industry and reduce carbon emissions and is also expected to have a significant impact on the North America aviation market growth.



In addition, the implementation of a cloud-based software system to monitor and forecast pedestrian traffic inside JFK International Air Terminal's Terminal 4 is a significant development that is poised to impact the North America aviation market value. By leveraging real-time and predictive data, the technology aims to improve the deployment of resources and staffing. The adoption of such advanced technologies at one of the busiest air terminals in the US area sets a precedent for the integration of data-driven solutions to enhance passenger services across the North America aviation market.



General aviation is expected to hold a significant market share due to a growing number of domestic passengers



In types of aviation, general aviation is anticipated to lead the North America aviation market share in the forecast period due to growing number of domestic passengers, which has led to a substantial increase in demand for narrow-body aircraft as it can accommodate a higher number of passengers.

Moreover, the region benefits from the robust presence of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Airbus, Boeing, and Honda, which cater to this demand by providing a variety of narrow-body aircraft models, modifying their fleets, and procuring aircraft with advanced capabilities. For example, American Airlines stated in 2022 that they had placed an order with Boeing Co. for thirty "737 Max 8 jets." This suggests that the market for general aviation is expanding, which could support the North America aviation market development.



As per North America aviation market segmentation, military aviation, holds a growing market share as US spent approximately USD 877 billion on its military in 2022, continuing being a nation with the highest military spending in the world. This amount is significantly higher than the military expenditures of other major global powers, such as China, India, and Russia, and is nearly 40% of the total global military expenditures.



Additionally, the country's military sector is being extensively supported by major aircraft companies like Lockheed Martin Corporation and Boeing Co. in terms of military aircrafts. In order to replace the aging F/A-18 Hornet aircraft and the AV-8B Harrier II, the US Marine Corps plans to acquire around 340 F-35B and 80 F-35C variants manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp. by 2025.



United States holds a dominant position due to a presence of major airline hubs



The United States dominates the North America aviation market share because it is a global leader in aircraft manufacturing, aerospace technology, and hosting major airline hubs. Moreover, the demand for aviation in the country is expected to grow because International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated around 4.7 billion people travelled to the U.S. by air in 2024, which exceeded the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion in 2019. This rise in international tourism is also expected to have a significant impact on the aviation market in US.



However, the North America aviation market report states that the Canadian aviation market is also growing. By 2022, the main Canadian airlines had carried over 63.7 million passengers, more than the 22.1 million passengers registered the year before. Additionally, data indicates that ~90.07 million people travelled by plane to Canada in 2024.



Overall, factors such as increased air passenger traffic, recovery of the aerospace manufacturing industry, and rising demand for air travel have contributed to the growth of the North America aviation market.

