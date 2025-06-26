EtherWAN's IG5 SV Series: Compact Aggregate Switch Enhancing Performance and Versatility

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EtherWAN is excited to announce the launch of the IG5 SV series. These switches offer enhanced performance with versatile port combinations, including 8 optional PoE ports delivering up to 30W each. The compact, front-facing interface design with a shorter depth ensures easy access and installation in tight cabinet spaces, while PoE capabilities reduce the need for extra switches.

The IG5 SV series provides advanced features and a ruggedized design, making it ideal for critical environments and outdoor installations. Whether you need to support critical infrastructure, intelligent transportation, industrial IoT, or smart energy networks, the IG5 SV series delivers high bandwidth 24 1G ports and 4 10G ports running at full switching capacity. The switches also feature rich Layer 2 and Layer 3 management functionalities and digital I/O to support diverse network applications.

“Space can be a valuable commodity in cabinets out in the field” says David Choi, EtherWAN’s Sr. Product Manager. “The IG5 SV series provides high bandwidth connectivity at up to 10-gigabit along with flexible RJ45 and SFP port combinations in a compact package, allowing for installations in tight cabinet spaces.”

Designed to withstand extreme conditions, the IG5 SV series can resist thermal shock and electrical noise, with a wide operating temperature range of -40 to 75°C (-40 to 167°F), being able to operate at up to 85°C (185°F) ambient for 16 hours additionally. They comply with IEC and IEEE standards for network time synchronization, ensuring rapid response and high reliability

The products are backed by a long warranty and complimentary US-based tech support. Networking training courses are also available, providing general technical knowledge for network design and planning.

Visit EtherWAN’s website for more details and engage with the team to learn how EtherWAN can help design your network and integrate the range of IG5 SV Series products into the network.

About EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

EtherWAN Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Ethernet, PoE, Wireless, Media Converters and Fiber connectivity products for demanding environments. Founded in 1996 by NASA Engineers, EtherWAN’s expertise lies in Urban Infrastructure connectivity solutions that make communities safe and secure. From in-house designed and manufactured products to the implementation and support for customers of all sizes, EtherWAN achieves unparalleled levels of reliability and quality.

www.EtherWAN.com/us