Specialty Oleochemicals Market to Surpass USD 62.38 Billion by 2032 | Driven by Surge in Demand from Personal Care, Food, and Industrial Sectors

Austin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty oleochemicals market was valued at USD 33.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 62.38 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.11% from 2025 to 2032.

Increasing consumer demand for biodegradable and non-toxic ingredients in personal care, cosmetics, and household cleaning applications, which remains among the largest markets for glycerin, is driving market growth. Furthermore, various industries such as pharmaceuticals, lubricants, food additives, and agrochemicals are utilizing specialty oleochemicals owing to their functional diversity, high performance, and smaller environmental footprint as compared to petrochemical-based products. Intensified environmental compliance measures and an international drive to cut down on carbon footprints are additional significant motivating factors further pushing the growth of oleochemical-based solutions.





Download PDF Sample of Specialty Oleochemicals Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4713

The U.S Specialty Oleochemicals market size was USD 5.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.08% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. It is driven by its highly developed industrial infrastructure and the presence of key market players, along with a large demand from end-use sectors including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. Mature consumers with a higher interest in sustainable and bio-based ingredients have led to higher oleochemical penetration in personal care and home care in the country.

Key Players:

Croda International

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Emery Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

AAK AB

KLK Oleo

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Wilmar International

Godrej Industries

Specialty Oleochemicals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 33.43 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 62.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.11% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Use in Personal Care and Cosmetic Applications Drives the market Growth.

If You Need Any Customization on Specialty Oleochemicals Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4713

By Product

In 2024, specialty esters accounted for the largest share of the global specialty oleochemicals market, holding approximately 32% of total revenue. It is due to the fact that they are used in a wide range of end-use applications, including cosmetics, personal care, lubricants, and food processing. Specialty esters have excellent emollient properties, biodegradability, and stability, and thus, are key ingredients in skin care and hair care formulations. Esters are used as flavoring agents and emulsifiers in the food industry and have superior oxidative and thermal stability in industrial lubricants, respectively.

By Application

In 2024, personal care & cosmetics was the largest application segment for specialty oleochemicals, with approximately 26% of the global market share. This growth is mainly supported by rising consumer inclination towards clean-label, plant-based, and eco-friendly cosmetic components. Creams, lotions, shampoos, conditioners, and other skin and personal care formulations utilize fatty acids, alcohols, esters, and glycerides as specialty oleochemicals. The increase in demand for natural and organic beauty products can be attributed to their mildness, biodegradability, and skin-compatibility.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the specialty oleochemicals market in 2024, with approximately 42.22% of global revenue. This domination is mainly driven by robust participation of raw material suppliers in the oleochemical manufacturing ecosystem in countries being a premier suppliers of palm oil and other major feedstuffs, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, China & India. The region enjoys low-cost labor, ample feedstock supply, and government policies that are friendly towards green industries and foreign investment. In addition, the increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles that drive the high growth of end-use industries such as personal care, food processing, and pharmaceutical industries have further increased the demand for specialty oleochemicals.

Recent Developments

• March 2025 - Emery Oleochemicals (USA) A facility in Ohio has started expanding its scale to increase bio-based polyol and ester production capacity to address the growing demand in industrial lubricant and automotive markets.

• January 2025 – KLK OLEO (Malaysia) launched a new range of pharmaceutical-grade oleochemicals for its drug formulation applications, aimed at regulated markets in Europe and North America.





Buy Full Research Report on Specialty Oleochemicals Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4713

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.