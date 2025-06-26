New PR Collective Uses Data to Win Storytelling and Search

CHICAGO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where AI increasingly decides what gets seen, believed, and shared, a new communications collaborative is helping brands take control of their narrative at the source. Data+PR , a BlueRun PR and Words For Hire collective officially launches today. The company was founded by PR veterans Carolyn Adams and Karen Swim, APR, to help brands lead with data, land high-authority media coverage, and stay visible in an AI-powered media landscape.

As generative AI reshapes how people discover and engage with content, Data+PR’s mission is clear: place your story where it matters most, with both people and the systems that influence what they see. That means creating and securing research-backed narratives and credible content in the media sources trusted by humans and machines alike.

“Stories that don’t land in trusted media aren’t just overlooked, they’re excluded from the new digital conversation,” said Carolyn Adams. “If you want to be discovered in an AI-shaped world, you have to start by showing up in the sources that matter most.”

“Data doesn’t just drive headlines—it connects the dots across every channel,” added Karen Swim, APR. “It is imperative to maximize every dollar spent, and that means having strategies that work in concert rather than siloed initiatives. Data builds momentum that lasts. You’re not just chasing attention—you’re creating visibility that shows up in search, social, AI engines, and beyond. That’s how you rise above the noise and stay relevant for the long haul.”

Whether it’s crafting a research-driven story that earns national coverage, building thought leadership that sparks viral conversation, or placing insight-rich content where AI is listening, Data+PR is helping clients make sure they’re not just showing up, they’re shaping what comes next.

About Data+PR

Data+PR is a modern communications collaborative founded by PR veterans Carolyn Adams (BlueRun PR) and Karen Swim, APR (Words For Hire). Data+PR focuses on strategies that support brands’ KPIs by blending market research intelligence, strategic media relations, and data-driven storytelling. The collaborative helps brands earn credibility with journalists—and visibility with the AI platforms shaping the next era of discovery. Book your market research consultation at https://www.datapluspr.com/#contact-us

Media contact:

Karen Swim

karen@wordsforhirellc.com