Life Science Accounting Conference 2025 to Address IPO Prep, AI & ESG Trends (September 16-17, 2025)

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Technical Accounting Update 2025 (September 16-17, 2025)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From Gross to Net Estimates and Accruals to Preparing for an IPO to Government Pricing for Biotechs to Revenue Recognition examples and latest updates, the Life Science Technical Accounting conference will address the latest developments in key areas.
Taking place virtually on September 16-17, 2025, you'll hear from experts at Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Effectus Group, life science analysts and your industry counterparts.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the timelines and key factors affecting the life science industry
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
Certifications:
- Earn up to 16 CPE Credits
Who Should Attend:
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Don't miss the chance to be part of a transformative event that promises to heighten your industry understanding and equip you with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of the current market landscape. Reserve your spot and ensure your organization is poised to thrive amidst the changing landscape.
Conference Agenda:
DAY 1
Recent Accounting Trends in the Life Science Industry
- Collaboration Accounting
- Grants
- Inbound Licenses
- Accounting for Financing Arrangements
Tax Update
- Latest legislative developments
- Key Tax Proposals
- Build Back Better Act Observations
- Possible timing and other legislative priorities
Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues - Life Sciences
- Scope of Contract
- Performance Obligations
- Nature of promise: sales of points
- Collaboration agreements
- Sales using third party platforms
- Gross vs Net
- Counterparty Perspective
Regulatory Update
- Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy Governance and Incident Disclosure
- Market Trends
- SEC Requirements Explained
- The Framework
- Disclosure Examples
- Financial Accounting Update
- FASB Project Update
- ASUs
- Issues on the horizon
SOX & Internal Controls Update
- Risk Assesment
- Management Review Controls
- Information Used in Controls
- IT - General Controls Considerations
Agenda: DAY 2
GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance
- Examine risks and myths
- Explore AI use cases
- Define steps for adopting AI
- Practical use cases for today
- Exciting use cases for tomorrow
Gross to Net
- Introduction and Overview
- Industry View
- Estimation Methodology
- Approaching Launch
- Key Challenges
- SEC Comments
- Close and Financial Reporting
- GTN Hot Topics Discussion
- Inventory Accounting Refresh
Financing Trends
- Royalty Monetization
- Convertible Debt
- Accounting Considerations
- When should companies consider convertible debt?
- Convertible structure in the life science financing cycle
- Changes of control, tax implications, size, maturity and other questions
Accounting for R&D and Clinical Trials
- R&D Funding Arrangements
- R&D Cost Classifications
- Other Intangible Assets
- SEC Comment Letter Trends
ESG
- ESG Landscape: Regulatory Developments
- Operationalizing ESG & Sustainability
- Disclosure Trends in the Life Sciences Industry
- Taking Action
Conference Speakers
- Nathan Mitchell Deloitte, Partner
- Alex Miller Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Marcus Lindner Ernst & Young, Partner
- Shikha Jain Deloitte, Managing Director
- Jason Pikoos Connor Group, Managing Partner and AI Leader
- Christie Hutchinson Effectus Group, Director
- Luke Wilson KPMG, Manager
- Richard Ho KPMG, Director
- Christine Moore PwC, Director, National Quality Organization
- Melissa Streig PwC, Director
- Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group, Managing Partner
- Jeffrey Kummer Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy
- Joshua Areola Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager
- Sunny Patadia Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager
- James Bowie Ernst & Young, Managing Director, Technical Accounting Advisory Group
- Kim Tran Ernst & Young, Assurace Senior Manager
- Tanner Schnitz Ernst & Young, Technical Accounting Manager
- Cavan Boylan Ernst & Young, Manager, Technical Accounting Advisory Group
- Randa Ghantous Connor Group, Partner
- Matt Lepley Connor Group, Partner
- Boyan Zhao Effectus Group, Director - Technical Accounting & IPO Services
- Christie Hutchinson Effectus Group, Managing Director, Technical Accounting & IPO
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocykom
