Life Science Accounting Conference 2025 to Address IPO Prep, AI & ESG Trends (September 16-17, 2025)

From Gross to Net Estimates and Accruals to Preparing for an IPO to Government Pricing for Biotechs to Revenue Recognition examples and latest updates, the Life Science Technical Accounting conference will address the latest developments in key areas.

Taking place virtually on September 16-17, 2025, you'll hear from experts at Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Effectus Group, life science analysts and your industry counterparts.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors affecting the life science industry

Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Certifications:

Earn up to 16 CPE Credits

Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Conference Agenda:

DAY 1

Recent Accounting Trends in the Life Science Industry

Collaboration Accounting

Grants

Inbound Licenses

Accounting for Financing Arrangements

Tax Update

Latest legislative developments

Key Tax Proposals

Build Back Better Act Observations

Possible timing and other legislative priorities

Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues - Life Sciences

Scope of Contract

Performance Obligations

Nature of promise: sales of points

Collaboration agreements

Sales using third party platforms

Gross vs Net

Counterparty Perspective

Regulatory Update

Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy Governance and Incident Disclosure

Market Trends

SEC Requirements Explained

The Framework

Disclosure Examples

Financial Accounting Update

FASB Project Update

ASUs

Issues on the horizon

SOX & Internal Controls Update

Risk Assesment

Management Review Controls

Information Used in Controls

IT - General Controls Considerations

Agenda: DAY 2

GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance

Examine risks and myths

Explore AI use cases

Define steps for adopting AI

Practical use cases for today

Exciting use cases for tomorrow

Gross to Net

Introduction and Overview

Industry View

Estimation Methodology

Approaching Launch

Key Challenges

SEC Comments

Close and Financial Reporting

GTN Hot Topics Discussion

Inventory Accounting Refresh

Financing Trends

Royalty Monetization

Convertible Debt

Accounting Considerations

When should companies consider convertible debt?

Convertible structure in the life science financing cycle

Changes of control, tax implications, size, maturity and other questions

Accounting for R&D and Clinical Trials

R&D Funding Arrangements

R&D Cost Classifications

Other Intangible Assets

SEC Comment Letter Trends

ESG

ESG Landscape: Regulatory Developments

Operationalizing ESG & Sustainability

Disclosure Trends in the Life Sciences Industry

Taking Action

Conference Speakers

Nathan Mitchell Deloitte, Partner

Deloitte, Partner Alex Miller Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Marcus Lindner Ernst & Young, Partner

Ernst & Young, Partner Shikha Jain Deloitte, Managing Director

Deloitte, Managing Director Jason Pikoos Connor Group, Managing Partner and AI Leader

Connor Group, Managing Partner and AI Leader Christie Hutchinson Effectus Group, Director

Effectus Group, Director Luke Wilson KPMG, Manager

KPMG, Manager Richard Ho KPMG, Director

KPMG, Director Christine Moore PwC, Director, National Quality Organization

PwC, Director, National Quality Organization Melissa Streig PwC, Director

PwC, Director Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group, Managing Partner

Connor Group, Managing Partner Jeffrey Kummer Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy

Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy Joshua Areola Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager

Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager Sunny Patadia Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager

Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager James Bowie Ernst & Young, Managing Director, Technical Accounting Advisory Group

Ernst & Young, Managing Director, Technical Accounting Advisory Group Kim Tran Ernst & Young, Assurace Senior Manager

Ernst & Young, Assurace Senior Manager Tanner Schnitz Ernst & Young, Technical Accounting Manager

Ernst & Young, Technical Accounting Manager Cavan Boylan Ernst & Young, Manager, Technical Accounting Advisory Group

Ernst & Young, Manager, Technical Accounting Advisory Group Randa Ghantous Connor Group, Partner

Connor Group, Partner Matt Lepley Connor Group, Partner

Connor Group, Partner Boyan Zhao Effectus Group, Director - Technical Accounting & IPO Services

Effectus Group, Director - Technical Accounting & IPO Services Christie Hutchinson Effectus Group, Managing Director, Technical Accounting & IPO

