Real Estate Professional Kathy Colville of Kathy Colville & Associates Shares Insights on How a Buyer’s Agent Is Different from a Listing Agent in HelloNation

How is a buyer’s agent different from a listing agent? This is a common question among homebuyers, especially in competitive real estate markets. Kathy Colville of Kathy Colville & Associates offers clear and actionable insights in a new HelloNation article that explains the unique role and value of buyer’s agents. Serving clients throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, Colville highlights how a buyer’s agent works exclusively to protect and advance the interests of homebuyers.

Unlike listing agents who represent sellers, buyer’s agents are committed to advocating for the buyer. This includes locating homes that meet the buyer’s criteria, providing informed perspectives on market trends, and advising on fair pricing. The article emphasizes how buyer’s agents guide negotiations and manage communication with inspectors, lenders, and other key parties to streamline the transaction. Importantly, their services are often available at no direct cost to the buyer, as their commission is typically paid by the seller.

Colville explains that having a buyer’s agent means having a dedicated professional who prioritizes the buyer’s goals from start to finish. Their market knowledge and negotiation skills can be the difference between a stressful experience and a confident, well-informed purchase. Read more in the full article, How is a buyer’s agent different from a listing agent? , in HelloNation.

