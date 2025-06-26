Common Cabinet Painting Mistakes: Robert Jamrong of CertaPro Painters of Hunterdon County Shares Expert Advice in HelloNation

TRENTON, N.J., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do most homeowners get wrong when painting cabinets? Robert Jamrong of CertaPro Painters of Hunterdon County addresses this question in a detailed HelloNation feature, explaining why cabinet painting requires far more precision and preparation than many DIYers expect—and how avoiding shortcuts can lead to superior, long-lasting results.

Jamrong explains that the biggest misconception is treating cabinet painting like wall painting. Unlike drywall, cabinets are high-touch surfaces that endure daily use, exposure to grease, moisture, and frequent cleaning. Without the proper steps—especially degreasing, sanding, and priming—paint will not adhere well and may chip or peel within months. Jamrong emphasizes that thorough surface preparation is essential to achieving a smooth, brush mark-free finish.

The article outlines the difference between applying paint over glossy or contaminated surfaces and executing a well-planned refinishing process. Skipping crucial steps such as sanding or priming is often the cause of bubbling paint and visible brush strokes. Jamrong compares quality cabinet painting to furniture refinishing, where craftsmanship and material selection matter just as much as color choice.

In What Most People Get Wrong About Painting Cabinets , Jamrong encourages homeowners to think beyond weekend projects and approach cabinet updates with the level of care they deserve. When done properly, painting cabinets can transform kitchens and bathrooms—without the cost or disruption of full replacements.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4496170d-c9db-4423-aa81-f59163282366