Kitchen Remodel Planning Mistakes: Michael Quatela of Craftworks Custom Cabinetry Offers Guidance in HelloNation

What are the most common mistakes homeowners make when planning a kitchen remodel—and how can they be avoided? Michael Quatela of Craftworks Custom Cabinetry answers this question in a featured article for HelloNation , offering insights based on years of experience designing and crafting cabinetry for high-performance kitchens.

Quatela points to underestimated storage as one of the leading planning oversights. He explains that while homeowners often focus on visual appeal, they may neglect functionality. Without properly tailored storage solutions—such as custom cabinetry built around specific appliances and pantry needs—the kitchen can become inefficient and frustrating to use. Designing for real-life utility ensures a space that works as well as it looks.

Another common misstep is prioritizing short-term style over long-term value. Trend-driven choices may date quickly, while a timeless approach with flexible design elements better withstands changes in taste and enhances resale potential. Quatela also underscores the importance of respecting the “kitchen triangle”—the functional relationship between sink, stove, and refrigerator—when planning the layout. Poor workflow leads to everyday inefficiencies that diminish the space’s usability.

Additional pitfalls include inadequate lighting planning and failing to include a contingency budget. Skipping these considerations can result in costly compromises during construction. Quatela’s advice in Top Mistakes to Avoid When Planning Your Kitchen Remodel encourages homeowners to work closely with design professionals to create a kitchen that blends beauty with lasting performance.

