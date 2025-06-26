El Pollo Loco’s New Quesadillas Deliver Bold Flavor to Satisfy Your Cravings

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco is reimagining the quesadilla just in time for summer. The brand is filling them with their famous fire-grilled white meat chicken, pairing them with a side of handmade guacamole (at no extra cost!), and wrapping them in a portable tortilla to satisfy all your cravings.

El Pollo Loco’s new premium and irresistible quesadilla flavors include Creamy Chipotle and Salsa Verde, and the best part is that they’re ready to go wherever life takes you. Each warm, folded flour tortilla makes for the perfect handheld meal – ideal for the beach, the backyard, or wherever your cheese cravings hit. Both quesadillas are available as part of a $9.99 combo that comes with chips and a drink, or a la carte for $7.49.

“We are so excited to bring the Creamy Chipotle and Salsa Verde Quesadillas to our menu,” said El Pollo Loco CMO Jill Adams. “They provide the cheesy comfort of a traditional quesadilla with bold new flavors that we know will keep customers coming back for more.”

The new quesadillas offer premium flavor options for hungry consumers:

CREAMY CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA – A generous portion of 100% Jack cheese and citrus-marinated fire-grilled white meat chicken are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and finished with El Pollo Loco’s signature creamy chipotle sauce for a touch of heat. A side of handmade guacamole makes for the perfect dipping companion. Prices range from $7.49 for a la carte, to $9.99 for a combo. Prices may vary by location.

– A generous portion of 100% Jack cheese and citrus-marinated fire-grilled white meat chicken are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and finished with El Pollo Loco’s signature creamy chipotle sauce for a touch of heat. A side of handmade guacamole makes for the perfect dipping companion. Prices range from $7.49 for a la carte, to $9.99 for a combo. Prices may vary by location. SALSA VERDE QUESADILLA – Featuring the same cheesy, white meat chicken-packed tortilla, the Salsa Verde Quesadilla adds El Pollo Loco’s signature avocado salsa for a vibrant, tangy kick – plus a side of guacamole that makes other snack options green with envy. Prices range from $7.49 for a la carte, to $9.99 for a combo. Prices may vary by location.

El Pollo Loco is also excited to showcase its first-ever athlete partner, NBA player Dalton Knecht. Dalton will be featured in the new Quesadilla ad spot, and will promote the brand’s Dalton Dunk Quesadilla Challenge. The challenge rewards Loco Rewards members, who purchase one of the new quesadillas on four separate visits between 6/26 – 7/23, with a $10 off coupon. Full Terms & Conditions of the Dalton Dunk Quesadilla Challenge can be found here.

Whether you're wrapping up a busy day, kicking back to relax, or dunking like Dalton, El Pollo Loco’s new quesadillas bring bold flavor to your fingertips — no fork required.

For more information, visit ElPolloLoco.com.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.

