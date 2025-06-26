BGX Outlines Strategy for Expansion

VANCOUVER, B.C., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGX - Black Gold Exploration Corp. (the “Company” or “BGX”) (CSE: BGX) (OTCQB: BGXCF) (FRA: BLGX) is pleased to announce another significant development in its strategic partnership (the “JV”) with LGX Energy Corp. (“LGX”). Through the Company’s 10% interest in the Fritz 2-30 well and surrounding 210-acre Area of Mutual Interest (“AMI”), the Company will be able to participate up to 10% in the drilling and development of an estimated 20 to 25 additional wells in the prolific Illinois Basin.

A Blueprint for Scalable Development

The AMI encompasses a strategically defined corridor of oil-bearing leases and prospects within the Illinois Basin. Utilizing 3D seismic technology, the JV has accurately mapped subsurface structures, leading to the successful identification and targeting of high-potential drilling locations. This analysis, combined with the analysis of new data from the now producing Fritz 2-30 well, has led to the expectation of the development of another estimated 20 to 25 wells within the AMI. The Fritz 2-30 will serve as a template for this multi-well development strategy, having validated the seismic analysis.

From Exploration to Production

The Fritz 2-30 well produced over 500 barrels within the first 10 days of production. Normalized production of the well has not yet been established as production is temporarily brought offline for further drilling to access the additional pay zones that have been identified. The Company expects to provide a more detailed update once it receives its first payout from this well, which is expected next quarter.

From Production to Scaled Field Development

Per the terms of the JV, BGX is able to participate in up to 10% of each new well developed in the AMI. Based on current estimates, the Company anticipates that the drilling and development of each new well will cost the Company between $25,000 and $45,000 (USD) depending on the formation and depths required. The Company and LGX are aiming to bring the 20+ wells online by the end of 2026. The Company expects to fund its portion of the developments through additional capital raises.

BGX is an oil and gas exploration and production company dedicated to creating shareholder value in the Illinois Basin. For more information visit https://www.bgxcorp.com .

