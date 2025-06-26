2025 Chile Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment 2020-2029

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Chilean recommerce market is on a robust growth trajectory, expected to expand by 17.5% annually to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2025. From 2020 to 2024, the market grew at an impressive CAGR of 20.9%. Forecasts indicate a continued rise at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2029, propelling the market to USD 2.96 billion by 2029.

This report delves into the detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Chile. It provides in-depth insights into market opportunities and associated risks across consumer segments such as peer-to-peer and business-led resale, alongside a breakdown of product categories, sales channels, and resale formats. Over 60+ key performance indicators offer a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.

The report segments the market by recommerce channels like C2C, B2C, and trade-in programs, and sales models including resale, rental, and refurbishment. It assesses platform types, encompassing generalist and vertical-specific categories, and evaluates digital engagement through apps, websites, and social media. Detailed analysis extends to retail categories from electronics to home goods, offering a snapshot of consumer behavior, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level market penetration.

Our research methodology combines industry best practices with proprietary analytics, ensuring a meticulous analysis of emerging business and investment opportunities. The data-centric scope includes a forecast supported by over 40 tables and 55 charts, analyzing transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.

Key Market Segments:

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, Average Transaction Value, and Transaction Volume Analysis

Market Size and Forecast by Sector:

Retail Shopping, Home Improvement, Other Sectors

Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category:

Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Home Decor & Essentials, Books, Toys & Hobbies, Automotive Parts & Accessories, Sports & Fitness Equipment, Other Product Categories

Recommerce by Channel:

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Recommerce by Sales Model:

Resale, Rental, Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned

Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel:

Website-Based Resale, App-Based Resale, Social Media Driven Resale

Recommerce by Platform Type:

Generalist Marketplaces, Vertical-Specific Platforms

Recommerce by Device and OS:

Mobile vs Desktop, Android, iOS

Recommerce by City Tier:

Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, Tier 3 Cities

Recommerce by Payment Instrument:

Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallets, Cash

Market Share Analysis:

Market Share by Key Players, Competitive Landscape Overview

Consumer Demographics:

Market Share by Age Group, Income Level, Gender

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Chile

