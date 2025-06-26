Austria Recommerce Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Grow by 14.2% to Reach $1.13 Billion This Year - Consumer Segments, Sales Channels, and Resale Formats 2020-2029

Austria's recommerce market is set to grow by 14.2% annually, reaching USD 1.13 billion in 2025 and expanding to USD 1.78 billion by 2029. This report offers a data-driven analysis of market opportunities in consumer segments, sales channels, and resale formats, covering key trends and growth dynamics through 2029.

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recommerce market in Austria is expected to grow by 14.2% on annual basis to reach US$1.13 billion in 2025.



The recommerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 17.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the recommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 993.9 million to approximately USD 1.78 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Austria, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the recommerce market, segmented by recommerce channels (C2C, B2C, trade-in programs), sales models (resale, rental, refurbishment), platform types (generalist and vertical-specific), digital engagement (app, website, social media), and retail categories (electronics, apparel, home goods, and more). In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages83
Forecast Period2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$1.13 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$1.78 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.9%
Regions CoveredAustria


Scope

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Austria, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts. The databook provides detailed forecasts and key performance indicators across transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.

Austria Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis
  • Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Austria Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector

  • Retail Shopping
  • Home Improvement
  • Other Sectors

Austria Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category

  • Apparel & Accessories
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Home Appliances
  • Home Decor & Essentials
  • Books, Toys & Hobbies
  • Automotive Parts & Accessories
  • Sports & Fitness Equipment
  • Other Product Categories

Austria Recommerce by Channel

  • Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
  • Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
  • Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Austria Recommerce by Sales Model

  • Resale
  • Rental
  • Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned

Austria Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel

  • Website-Based Resale
  • App-Based Resale
  • Social Media Driven Resale

Austria Recommerce by Platform Type

  • Generalist Marketplaces
  • Vertical-Specific Platforms

Austria Recommerce by Device and OS

  • Mobile vs Desktop
  • Android, iOS

Austria Recommerce by City Tier

  • Tier 1 Cities
  • Tier 2 Cities
  • Tier 3 Cities

Austria Recommerce by Payment Instrument

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallets
  • Other Digital Payments
  • Cash

Austria Recommerce Market Share Analysis

  • Market Share by Key Players
  • Competitive Landscape Overview

Austria Recommerce by Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group
  • Market Share by Income Level
  • Market Share by Gender

