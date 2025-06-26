Austria Recommerce Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Grow by 14.2% to Reach $1.13 Billion This Year - Consumer Segments, Sales Channels, and Resale Formats 2020-2029

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The recommerce market in Austria is expected to grow by 14.2% on annual basis to reach US$1.13 billion in 2025.
The recommerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 17.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the recommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 993.9 million to approximately USD 1.78 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Austria, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.
It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the recommerce market, segmented by recommerce channels (C2C, B2C, trade-in programs), sales models (resale, rental, refurbishment), platform types (generalist and vertical-specific), digital engagement (app, website, social media), and retail categories (electronics, apparel, home goods, and more). In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|83
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.13 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1.78 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Austria
Scope
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Austria, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts. The databook provides detailed forecasts and key performance indicators across transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.
Austria Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis
- Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Austria Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector
- Retail Shopping
- Home Improvement
- Other Sectors
Austria Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category
- Apparel & Accessories
- Consumer Electronics
- Home Appliances
- Home Decor & Essentials
- Books, Toys & Hobbies
- Automotive Parts & Accessories
- Sports & Fitness Equipment
- Other Product Categories
Austria Recommerce by Channel
- Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
- Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
- Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs
Austria Recommerce by Sales Model
- Resale
- Rental
- Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned
Austria Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel
- Website-Based Resale
- App-Based Resale
- Social Media Driven Resale
Austria Recommerce by Platform Type
- Generalist Marketplaces
- Vertical-Specific Platforms
Austria Recommerce by Device and OS
- Mobile vs Desktop
- Android, iOS
Austria Recommerce by City Tier
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
Austria Recommerce by Payment Instrument
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallets
- Other Digital Payments
- Cash
Austria Recommerce Market Share Analysis
- Market Share by Key Players
- Competitive Landscape Overview
Austria Recommerce by Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/al1ixc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment