Austria Recommerce Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Grow by 14.2% to Reach $1.13 Billion This Year - Consumer Segments, Sales Channels, and Resale Formats 2020-2029

The recommerce market in Austria is expected to grow by 14.2% on annual basis to reach US$1.13 billion in 2025.







The recommerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 17.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the recommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 993.9 million to approximately USD 1.78 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Austria, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the recommerce market, segmented by recommerce channels (C2C, B2C, trade-in programs), sales models (resale, rental, refurbishment), platform types (generalist and vertical-specific), digital engagement (app, website, social media), and retail categories (electronics, apparel, home goods, and more). In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.

Scope



This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Austria, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts. The databook provides detailed forecasts and key performance indicators across transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.



Austria Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis

Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Austria Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector

Retail Shopping

Home Improvement

Other Sectors

Austria Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category

Apparel & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Home Decor & Essentials

Books, Toys & Hobbies

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Sports & Fitness Equipment

Other Product Categories

Austria Recommerce by Channel

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Austria Recommerce by Sales Model

Resale

Rental

Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned

Austria Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel

Website-Based Resale

App-Based Resale

Social Media Driven Resale

Austria Recommerce by Platform Type

Generalist Marketplaces

Vertical-Specific Platforms

Austria Recommerce by Device and OS

Mobile vs Desktop

Android, iOS

Austria Recommerce by City Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Austria Recommerce by Payment Instrument

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallets

Other Digital Payments

Cash

Austria Recommerce Market Share Analysis

Market Share by Key Players

Competitive Landscape Overview

Austria Recommerce by Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

